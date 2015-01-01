पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाह:मास्क नहीं पहनने पर चालान काटना भूली पुलिस

बिक्रमगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों के साथ प्रशाासन भी हुआ लापरवाह, कोरोना की रोकथाम की गाइडलाइन का नहीं हो रहा पालन

चुनावी भीड़भाड़ वाले महीने बीत गए। लोग धीरे-धीरे फिर पूर्व की तरह बेपटरी होने शुरू हो गए हैं। सर्दी ने भी दस्तक दे दिया है और सर्दियों में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने की आशंका प्रबल होती जा रही है। बीते दो महीने पहले जो पुलिस बिना मास्क के चलने वाले लोगों का चालान काट रही थी, वही पुलिस अब बिना मास्क के चलने वाले लोगों को देखकर कुछ नहीं कह रही है। हालात यह है कि पिछले महीने पुलिस चुनावी कार्य में व्यस्त रहने के कारण बिना मास्क वाले का चालान नहीं काटी है। इसी का नतीजा है कि मास्क लगाने वाले लोगों की संख्या दिन ब दिन घट रही है और महामारी का संक्रमण फिर से बढ़ने लगा है। पुलिस के ढील देने का दुष्प्रभाव रहा कि लोग घर से निकलते समय मास्क लगाना भूल रहे हैं। इस लिए अक्टूबर महीने में कोरोना केसों में आई गिरावट अब फिर से उछाल की ओर है। पिछले एक हफ्ते में कोरोना मरीज़ो की औसत 48 तक पहुंच गई जो नवंबर में सिर्फ 17 से 20 था। चुनावी अचार संहिता से पहले पुलिस-प्रशासन सख्त था: चुनाव आचार संहिता लगने से पहले पुलिस प्रशासन सख्त था। रोज तेंदुनी चौक पर बिना मास्क चलने वाले लोगों का चलान काटा जाता था। लेकिन बाद में पुलिस प्रशासन चुनावी कार्य में इस तरह व्यस्त हुआ कि भूल गए कि कोरोना संक्रमण भी है रोज चुनावी सभाओं में भीड़ होती पर कभी भी किसी पर करवाई नही होती जिसके नतीजा रहा कि लोग भी कोरोना को अपने जेहन से निकाल दिए। कोरोना दूसरी लहर का खतरा: स्वास्थ्य विभाग के माने तो दिसंबर में सर्दी बढ़ने से कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने की आशंका है इसके संकेत अभी से ही दिख रहा है। इससे बचने के लिए मास्क लगाना और दो गज की दूरी जरुरी है मगर लोग इसका ख्याल नही कर रहे है।

