तैयारी:छठ को ले तैयारियों में जुटे पूजा कमेटी के कार्यकर्ता

बिक्रमगंज2 घंटे पहले
लोक आस्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व बरउआ के साथ ही आज से आरंभ हो गाया। ऐसे में छठ व्रतियों को ले की जाने वाली छठी घाटों की साफ-सफाई ,रोशनी पानी की चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था, तोरण द्वार बनाने, फल सामग्री जुटाने से लेकर हर एक तरह के संसाधनों की तैयारी की गति को जगह-जगह के पूजा कमेटियों द्वारा तेज गति से शुरू कर दी गई है। मुख्यालय के बकस बाबा प्रांगण में होने वाली छठ पूजा के नियम आज बाजार के सड़क किनारे बांस गाड़ कर लाइट रोशनी की व्यवस्था को गति देने में कई कमेटी के सदस्य जुटे रहे। वहीं दूसरी तरफ गांव के पूजा कमेटियों द्वारा भी छठी घाटों की साफ सफाई तोरण द्वार की बनावट, रोशनी, पानी को लें अपनी तरफ से काम को दुरुस्त करने में जुटे हुए हैं। छठ व्रती बरांव के साथ व्रत का अनुष्ठान शुरू करेंगे। नहर के छठी घाटे पर संपन्न होने वाले छठ महाव्रत को ले अभी कई गांव में ऊहापोह की स्थिति बनी हुई है। क्योंकि नहरों में इस समय पानी नहीं होने से ग्रामीणों में यह दुविधा बनी हुई है। जिस कारण पूजा कमेटी के सदस्य तथा छठ परब धारी के परिजन नाहर घाटों की साफ-सफाई तो कर ही रहे हैं। लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की तलाश रहे हैं। वैसे नहर में पानी छोड़े जाने की खबर है।

