मानकों की परवाह नहीं:बगैर रजिस्ट्रेशन चल रहे प्राइवेट क्लीनिक, जांच के नाम पर विभाग करता है खानापूरी

बिक्रमगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • पैसे कमाने की होड़ में मरीजों की जान से किया जा रहा है खिलवाड़

बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में कई नर्सिंग होम संचालक अस्पताल का संचालन मानकों को ताक पर रख कर कर रहे हैं। नर्सिंग होम में चिकित्सक की बात तो दूर प्रशिक्षित कर्मी भी मौजूद नहीं हैं। सरकारी अस्पताल से बेहतर इलाज की आस लेकर पहुंच रहे मरीजों का आर्थिक शारीरिक एवं मानसिक दोहन भी जमकर किया जाता है। अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में कुछ निबंधन तो कुछ बिना निबंधन के धड़ल्ले से नर्सिंग होम एवं निजी क्लीनिक चलाए जा रहे हैं। अस्पतालों के जांच के लिए मेडिकल टीम बनाकर मानकों की जांच करने का प्रावधान है, लेकिन मेडिकल टीम के द्वारा जो जांच की जाती है महज कोरम बनकर ही रह जाती है।

जांच के लिए अधिकृत अधिकारी जांच कर ऐसे अस्पतालों पर कार्रवाई करने की बजाय अपनी मेहरबानी दिखा कर निकल जाते हैं। इससे क्षेत्र में मानक के विपरीत अनाधिकृत रूप से निजी अस्पताल फल फूल रहे हैं। इस संबंध में जिला चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉक्टर सुधीर कुमार ने बताया कि जिले के सभी नर्सिंग होम एवं निजी क्लीनिक की जांच टीम गठित कर की जाएगी एवं दोषी पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई अवश्य की जाएगी।

सरकारी अस्पतालों में पदस्थापित डॉक्टर भी दे रहे प्राइवेट क्लीनिकों पर ध्यान

मरीज कम जा रहे सरकारी अस्पताल

वैसे तो अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र एवं प्राथमिक उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के सभी प्रखंडों में स्थित हैं जहां पर चिकित्सकों की भी नियुक्ति सरकार द्वारा की गई है बावजूद भी इन चिकित्सकों के द्वारा सरकारी अस्पताल पर कम, उनके द्वारा खोले गए निजी क्लीनिक पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाता है जिसकी वजह से मरीज सरकारी अस्पताल में जाना मुनासिब नहीं समझते वैसे सरकार द्वारा करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर अस्पताल में संसाधन से लेकर चिकित्सकों की नियुक्ति की गई है लेकिन संसाधन रहने के बावजूद भी मरीज सरकारी अस्पताल की बनिस्बत निजी क्लीनिकों में जाना ज्यादा पसंद करते हैं।

क्लीनिक खोलकर पैसे कमाने की मची है होड़
निजी अस्पताल हो या नर्सिंग होम इनका मूल उद्देश्य अत्यधिक लाभ कमाना ही रह गया है। इसके लिए पीड़ित मरीजों और परिजनों का आर्थिक दोहन करते हैं। संचालकों के द्वारा ग्रामीण इलाकों में ग्रामीण चिकित्सकों के द्वारा एजेंट के रूप में कार्य कराया जा रहा है। उन लोगों के द्वारा सरकारी अस्पताल के बदले नर्सिंग होम में पहुंचा दिया जाता है। उसके बदले में उन्हें बंधी बंधाई रकम भी दी जाती है।

जिले में हैं 60 निबंधित अस्पताल

जिला चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉक्टर सुधीर कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में 60 निबंधित अस्पताल हैं। लेकिन बहुत से ऐसे अस्पताल हैं जिनको मरीज इलाज करने की अनुमति ही दी गई है, लेकिन उनके द्वारा अपने अस्पताल में ऑपरेशन भी किए जा रहे हैं। जो जांच का विषय है। उन्होंने स्पष्ट कहा कि जिनके निबंधन है और जिनका नहीं भी है मेडिकल टीम गठित कर जिले के सभी निजी क्लीनिक नर्सिंग होम की जांच कराई जाएगी। इसके लिए टीम का गठन कर दिया गया है। महामारी होने की वजह से विलंब हुआ है, लेकिन जांच बहुत जल्द ही शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

एक डॉक्टर का नाम पर कई क्लिनिक
अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के बात किया जाए तो एक ही डॉक्टर के नाम पर कई क्लिनिक देखे जा रहे हैं। कहीं उनकी आड़ में तो दूसरा कोई ऑपरेशन नहीं कर रहा है। यह जांच का विषय है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में झोलाछाप डॉक्टर के माध्यम से यह लोग मोटी रकम के बल पर अपने यहां रोगी को बुलाते हैं। पहले आठ से 10000 रु तय की जाती है। फिर ऑपरेशन के बाद राशि बढ़ जाती है। इनकी मनमानी को लेकर कई जगह पर मरीज और डॉक्टर के बीच नोकझोंक भी हुई है। यह रकम 10 से बढ़कर लाख तक पहुंच जाती है। पुलिस कार्रवाई करने की बजाय उदासीन दिखती है। क्लिनिकों में अवैध गर्भपात सहित कई तरह ऑपरेशन करने के कारण कई लोग दुर्घटना के शिकार हो चुके हैं।​​​​​​​

