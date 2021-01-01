पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्राण प्रतिष्ठा यज्ञ:राजपुर में दारेखाप कुटिया से निकाली गई शोभायात्रा

बिक्रमगंज41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लक्ष्मी नारायण महायज्ञ भगवान जगन्नाथ की मूर्ति प्राण प्रतिष्ठा को लेकर आयोजन

दारेखाप कुटिया पर भगवान जगन्नाथ की मूर्ति प्राण प्रतिष्ठा सह श्री लक्ष्मी नारायण महायज्ञ को लेकर शुक्रवार को गाजे- बाजे, घोड़ा हाथी तथा दर्जनों वाहनों पर सवार श्रद्धालु भजन कीर्तन करते शोभायात्रा में शामिल हुए। यज्ञाचार्य स्वामी बिहारी जी की अध्यक्षता में महिला पुरुष श्रद्वालु माथे पर कलश लेकर 6 किलोमीटर से अधिक की दूरी तय करते हुए शोभायात्रा को यज्ञमंडप अमरपुर ,मलांव ,मंगरवलिया ,दयालगंज, होते हुए राजपुर प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित बकस बाबा के समीप कांव नदी तट पहुंचा।ॉ

जहां वरुण देव की वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ पूजा आराधना की गई। तत्पश्चात कलश में जलभर कर शोभा यात्रा की जुलूस मिश्रौलिया, पटखौलिया ,पकड़ी के रास्ते पुनः यज्ञ मंडप पहुंचा। यज्ञ तोताद्रीमठ बिहटा के जगतगुरु श्री स्वामी गोपाल आचार्य की अध्यक्षता में तथा श्री राम जानकी मंदिर बाट महंत श्री सुदर्शनाचार्य महाराज के सानिध्य में आयोजित किया गया । भगवान जगन्नाथ की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा होगी।

2 फरवरी तक चलेगा लक्ष्मी नारायण महायज्ञ
यज्ञ में रंगनाथ तिवारी, जवाहर सिंह ,संतोष सिंह, धनजी सिंह, नंद जी सिंह, राम आशीष सिंह , जयराम सिंह अकेला,आदि का भरपूर सहयोग प्रदान कर रहे हैं। मालूम हो कि 29 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक चलने वाले लक्ष्मी नारायण महायज्ञ में अयोध्या, वाराणसी ,मथुरा आदि से संत ऋषियों का अमृत वचन तथा आशीर्वाद यज्ञ में श्रद्धालुओं को प्राप्त होने वाला है। यज्ञ में दारेखाप, सखरा, मलांव मंगरवलिया, पकड़ी, वरना एवं करूप आदि आसपास के गांव का सहयोग प्राप्त है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser