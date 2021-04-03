पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दावथ का मामला:पंचायत समिति की राशि से कार्यालयों की मरम्मत

  • मरम्मत के लिए बीडीओ ने बैठक में किया सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय कराने का प्रयास

दावथ प्रखंड मुख्यालय का सौंदर्यीकरण का काम जोरों पर है। कार्य पूर्ण होने के बाद प्रखंड कार्यालय नए रूप में दिखने लगेगा। नये बीडीओ ने योगदान करने के साथ ही प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय के भवन की मरम्मत, दरवाजे व खिड़की की मरम्मत व रंग रोगन कराने हेतु प्रतिनिधियों व सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं से सलाह मशविरा शुरू कर दिया था। वहीं एनएच 120 से प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर मेंं स्थित सभी विभाग के कार्यालयों व कर्मियों के आवास के रास्ते का पीसीसी कार्य भी शुरु कर दिया गया है। इसके पूर्व 2002-3 में दशम व एकादश वित्त आयोग की राशि से मरम्मत व रंग रोगन का कार्य किया गया था। जबकि जवाहर रोजगार योजना की राशि से 90 के दशक में सभी रास्तों पर ईंटीकरण किया गया था। इसके बाद कोई कार्य नहीं होने से छत, दीवारों व फर्श के प्लास्टर, खिड़की व दरवाजे पूरी तरह टूट फूट गये थे।

पंचम वित्त योजना राशि से कराया जा रहा भवनों की मरम्मत का काम
रास्ते पर थोड़ी सी वर्षा होने पर पानी लग कर कीचड़़ हो जाता था, कार्यालय आने वाले हर लोग उसी कीचड़ से होकर जाने को मजबूर थे। बीडीओ ने पदभार संभालने के बाद पंचायत समिति की बैठक में प्रखंड के कार्यालय के भवनों को दुरुस्त कराने का सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय कराने का प्रयास किया। पंचायत समिति को मिलने वाली पंचम वित्त योजना की राशि से सभी भवनों की मरम्मत, पूरे परिसर मे रंग रोगन व सौंदर्यीकरण का कार्य शुरु कर दिया गया है।

मनरेगा की राशि से रास्तों पर पीसीसी का जारी है कार्य
मनरेगा पीओ दीपक कुमार के सहयोग से मनरेगा की राशि से सभी रास्तों पर पीसीसी का कार्य शुरु हो गया है। बीडीओ शेवेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि मैने स्थिति को देखकर एक प्रयास किया। एनएच 120 से प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर मेंं स्थित सभी विभाग के कार्यालयों व कर्मियों के आवास के रास्ते का पीसीसी कार्य हो रहा है।

