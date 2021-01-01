पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:मोहनी वार्ड नंबर दस में सड़क निर्माण का आदेश

बिक्रमगंज5 घंटे पहले
बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल स्थित मोहनी गांव के वार्ड संख्या 10 में रैयती जमीन पर सड़क निर्माण को लेकर जारी विवाद का निपटारा कर दिया गया। उप विकास आयुक्त तथा अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी बिक्रमगंज की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर जिला लोक शिकायत निवारण पदाधिकारी, रोहतास, अनिल कुमार पांडेय ने पुलिस बल तथा मजिस्ट्रेट की उपस्थिति में मोहनी गांव के वार्ड संख्या 10 की सड़क निर्माण का आदेश दिया है। पीजीआरओ, रोहतास ने यह फैसला दावथ प्रखंड के हथडीहा गांव निवासी अधिवक्ता सौरभ तिवारी के दायर परिवाद पर दिया है। गत वर्ष बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के ठीक पहले मोहनीं गांव के वार्ड संख्या 10 के नागरिकों ने विवादित सड़क के निर्माण हेतु प्रदर्शन किया था व दबंगों द्वारा सड़क बनाने में बाधा उत्पन्न करने का आरोप लगाया गया था। मामले में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी विजयंत ने उप विकास आयुक्त, रोहतास के आदेशानुसार प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी व अंचलाधिकारी बिक्रमगंज कि अगुवाई में संयुक्त जांच टीम ने सड़क निर्माण को जायज ठहराया था।

