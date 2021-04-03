पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:पीडब्ल्यूडी के कार्यालय में खड़े-खड़े छह रोड रोलर हो चुके बर्बाद, लग गई है जंग

बिक्रमगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • सड़क निर्माण की नियमावली बदलने का साइड इफेक्ट, अधिकारी भी रहे उदासीन

पथ निर्माण विभाग के कार्यालय में 6 रोड रोलर खड़े-खड़े खराब हो गए। जिस समय इनकी खरीदारी हुई होगी लाखों रुपए विभाग द्वारा खर्च करने के बाद इनकी खरीद की हुई होगी। विभाग के द्वारा खड़े रोड रोलर सड़क मरम्मत के लिए खरीदा गया था लाखों रुपए के रोड रोलर। जो पीडब्लूडी का निर्माण कार्य एवं सड़क की मरम्मत के लिए रखे गए थे। इन सभी रोड रोलर कीमत करोड़ रुपए से कम नहीं है। जिसका सुधी लेने वाला कोई नहीं है। विभाग के कैंपस में खड़े-खड़े यह रोड रोलर खराब हो गए और इनके चलाने वाले चालक कोई रिटायर हो गया तो कोई अब रहा नहीं।

जो बचे खलासी हैं उन्हें विभाग के अधिकारियों के द्वारा पियून का कार्य कराया जा रहा है। यह रोड रोलर सरकार ने सड़क निर्माण की नियमावली के बदलने की वजह से एवं अधिकारियों की उदासीनता के कारण सरकारी राजस्व का भारी नुकसान हुआ। हालात यह है कि रोड रोलर विभाग के द्वारा किसी संवेदक को देखकर चलाए भी जाते तो शायद इसका किराया भी आता, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं होने से सरकारी संपत्ति कौड़ियों के मोल अब बिकेंगे। विभाग के अधिकारी को इस संपत्ति से क्या लेना देना तभी तो खड़े-खड़े खराब हुए इन रोड रोलर का कोई सुधी लेने वाला नहीं है।

सरकारी आदेश के बाद खड़े कर दिए गए थे रोड रोलर
सरकार के निर्देश पर विभाग के द्वारा खड़े किए गए रोड रोलर खड़े-खड़े खराब हो गया। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि पहले विभाग के द्वारा कार्य कराए जाते थे। उस वक्त इन रोड रोलर से कार्य किया जाता था, लेकिन विभाग द्वारा कार्य को बंद कराने के बाद अब यह रोड रोलर खड़े हैं। जिनके कर्मी अधिकतर रिटायर हो गए और जो बचे हैं उन्हें अन्य कार्यों में लगाए गए हैं।

विभाग के द्वारा खड़े कर देने से प्रयोग के लायक नहीं बचे
लाखों रुपए के सरकारी राजस्व से खरीदे गये रोड रोलर अब कौड़ी के मॉल बिकेंगे। क्योंकि विभाग के द्वारा खड़े कर देने से चलने वाले यह रोड रोलर के मशीनरी सामान भी खराब हो चुके हैं। जिसका विभाग के द्वारा नीलामी कर लगाए जाएंगे। करोड़ रुपए के सरकार के राज्य से अब कौड़ी के मूल बिकेंगे। इसकी जिम्मेवारी विभाग की है या सरकार की यह तो विभाग के अधिकारी ही बताएंगे।

कार्यालय परिसर में खड़े हैं 6 रोड रोलर
गहरी पीडब्लूडी डिवीजन के शाखा कार्यालय बिक्रमगंज में करोड़ों रुपए की खरीदी की गई रोड रोलर खड़े-खड़े खराब हो गए। कार्यालय में प्रवेश करते ही खड़े रोड रोलर ही बताते हैं कि यह पीडब्लूडी का कार्यालय है। बताते चलें कि एक रोड रोलर का कीमत लाखों में है। यहां तो आधा दर्जन रोड रोलर कार्यालय परिसर का शोभा बढ़ा रहे हैं।

किए जाएंगे नीलम
विभाग में खड़े रोड रोलर को नीलाम किए जाएंगे। जिसके लिए विभाग को पत्र दिया गया है। विभाग में खड़े रोड रोलर की जानकारी कार्यालय से मांगी गई है।
मोहम्मद जियाउद्दीन, कार्यपालक अभियंता

