फिर गए दिन:शहर के एकमात्र ऑडिटोरियम का हुआ कायाकल्प, वर्षों से जीर्ण-शीर्ण था हाल

बिक्रमगंज5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चौदह वर्ष पहले बनाए गए ऑडिटोरियम में अब फिर से आयोजित हो सकेंगे कार्यक्रम

रेलवे स्टेशन के समीप अवस्थित शहर के इकलौता अजीत ऑडिटोरियम वर्षों से जीर्ण शीर्ण अवस्था में था। जिसकी स्थिति को “दैनिक भास्कर” ने 6 महीना पहले प्रकाशित किया था। खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद अधिकारियों की नींद खुली और स्टीमेट तैयार किया गया। अब जीर्ण शीर्ण अवस्थित ऑडिटोरियम को चकाचक व रंगरोगन की तैयारी करने में अनुमंडल प्रशासन जुट गया है। इसके लिए शहर के लोगों ने दैनिक भास्कर और एसडीएम विजयंत को प्रशंसा करते हुए कहते हैं कि अखबार के काम होता है आईना दिखाना और अधिकारी का काम उस पर पहल करना। ऑडिटोरियम के कार्य शुरु कराने के लिए दोनों को धन्यवाद। ऑडिटोरियम के रंगरोगन कर चकाचक कर रंगरोगन हो गया। बाउंड्री के टूटे हुए मुख्य गेट को लगा दिया गया है। अंदर में ईंट सोलिंग के कार्य चल रहा है। विदित हो कि 5 फरवरी 2007 को तत्कालीन सांसद अजीत कुमार सिंह के योजना द्वारा अनुशंसित तत्कालीन विधायक जयकुमार सिंह के उपस्थिति में शिलान्यास हुआ।

भास्कर इम्पैक्ट: बाउंड्री के टूटे हुए मुख्य गेट को कराया गया दुरुस्त

वर्षाें से रख-रखाव के अभाव में भवन हाे गया था काफी जर्जर
कई सालों तक रख-रखाव के अभाव में यह भवन जर्जर हालत में हो गया था। जिसके बाद दैनिक भास्कर ने इस पर एक खबर प्रकाशित करते हुए अधिकारियों के ध्यान आकृष्ट कराया जिसके बाद अधिकारियों ने पहल कर स्टीमेट बनवाकर फिर से उस जर्जर भवन के तस्वीर को बदल डाला है। अब फिर से इस ऑडिटोरियम में आधिकारिक और राजनीतिक बैठक व मीटिंग, पार्टी सम्मेलन होना शुरु हो गया है। इसके लिए नगर के रामप्रवेश सिंह, लालबिहारी सिंह, बीरेंद्र चौधरी, पप्पू पांडे, सहित कई लोगो ने दैनिक भास्कर और एसडीएम को आभार जताया है।

उद्घाटन के बाद से इस भवन के संचालन को लेकर रही थी असमंजस की स्थिति

35 लाख रुपए की प्राक्कलित राशि से इस ऑडिटोरियम का कार्य शुरु किया गया दो सालों में भवन बनकर तैयार हो गए। इस बीच सांसद अजीत कुमार सिंह की मौत हो गई तब उपचुनाव में उनकी पत्नी मीना सिंह यहां से सांसद बनी और उनकी अनुशंसित 50 लाख की योजना से अजीत ऑडिटोरियम के चारदीवारी व शौचालय निर्माण के लिए विधायक जयकुमार सिंह ने 2 जनवरी 2009 को शिलान्यास किया। एक साल बाद जब ऑडिटोरियम के चारदीवारी और शौचालय के निर्माण संपन्न हो गया।

फिर 26 दिसंबर 2009 को पूर्व सांसद स्वर्गीय अजीत कुमार सिंह नवनिर्मित नगर भवन का पूर्व सांसद मीना सिंह, औरंगाबाद के सांसद सुशील कुमार सिंह, दिनारा के तत्कालीन विधायक रामधनी सिंह, विधान पार्षद कृष्ण कुमार सिंह, विधायक जयकुमार सिंह के उपस्थिति में सांसद महाबली सिंह ने अजीत ऑडिटोरियम के उद्घाटन किया गया था। लेकिन उद्घाटन के बाद यह भवन नगर परिषद के जिम्मे था कि अनुमंडल प्रशासन के अंतर्गत कुछ सालों तक कोई बताने वाले भी नही थे। अधिकारी चुप्पी साध लेते थे।

