दुर्घटना:वैशाली से मिर्जापुर जा रही वैन पलटी, दो की मौत, नौ जख्मी

बिक्रमगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • सामने से आ रहे ट्रक की लाइट से चौंधिया गईं वैन के ड्राइवर की आंखें

दावथ के छितनी मोड़ पर आधी रात को घटी घटना
दावथ थाना क्षेत्र के छितनी मोड़ पर एनएच-30 पर घटी एक घटना में वैशाली जिला के चंद्रपुरा निवासी दो मछुआरों विजेंद्र साहनी व मुकेश साहनी की मौत हो गई है। जबकि नौ मछुआरे बुरी तरह से घायल हैं। घटना सोमवार आधी रात की है। जब मछुआरों से भरी पिकअप वैन छितनी मोड़ के समीप हाइवे की गहरी चाट में जा पलटा। पिकअप वैन के नीचे सभी 11 मछुआरे दब गए। जिनमें दो की मौत हो गई। नौ को घायल अवस्था में बाहर निकाला गया। सभी मछुआरे वैशाली से उत्तरप्रदेश के मिर्जापुर जा रहे थे। जहां उन्हें मछली मारना था। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची दावथ पुलिस की टीम ने घायलों को बिक्रमगंज भेजा। शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल सासाराम भेजा गया। सामने से बालू लदा ट्रक गुजरा। जिसके हेड लाइन से वैन चालक की आंखें चकमा खाई गई।

एनएच पर हादसा, मछली मारने जा रही थी मछुआरों की टोली

2018 में भी इसी जगह मरे थे दो मछुआरे
मछुआरों के साथ आया सुनील साहनी ने बताया कि इस पिकअप वैन पर मृतक व घायल 11 मछुआरों के अलावे कुल 23 लोग सवार थे। जो मिर्जापुर में कांट्रैक्ट पर मछली मारने जा रहे थे। तभी यह घटना घटी। जिस घटना स्थल पर पिकअप वैन पलटा था। वहां से कुछ दूरी पर वर्ष 2018 में भी मछुआरों से लदा एक वाहन पलट गया था। जिसमें दो मछुआरे घटना स्थल पर मर गए थे।

सासाराम-चौसा पथ पर सोनबरसा बस स्टैंड के समीप कार ने बाइक सवार शिक्षक को मारी टक्कर, मौके पर हुई मौत

सासाराम-चौसा पथ पर सोनबरसा बस स्टैंड के समीप मंगलवार की शाम एक अनियंत्रित अज्ञात कार ने बाइक सवार शिक्षक को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी जिससे घटनास्थल पर ही शिक्षक की मौत हो गई। शिक्षक जयप्रकाश सिंह शिवसागर थाना क्षेत्र के पिपरी गांव के बताए जाते हैं जिनकी उम्र लगभग 40 वर्ष है। घटना के समय सड़क पर चल रहे प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों की मानंे तो सासाराम की ओर से काफी तेज रफ्तार में एक अनियंत्रित कार आ रही थी जिसने करगहर की ओर से अपने गांव जा रहे हैं बाइक सवार शिक्षक में सामने से जोरदार टक्कर मार दी।

टक्कर इतना जोरदार था कि शिक्षक कार के अगले हिस्से से टकराकर 10 फुट तक हवा में लहराए थे जिसके बाद जमीन पर गिरने से उनके माथे में गंभीर चोट लगी जिसके कारण उनके माथे से काफी खून बह गया जिसके कारण उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष सुशांत कुमार मंडल ने बताया कि सूचना मिलते हैं पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है। घटना को अंजाम देने वाले अज्ञात वाहन को पकड़ने के लिए पूछताछ की जा रही है। कोचस,शिवसागर तथा अगरेर थाना को ऐसे गाड़ियों को चिन्हित करने के लिए सूचित किया गया है जिस का अगला हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ हो। बताया कि मृतक के परिजनों को सूचित कर दिया गया है।

