पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैयारी पूरी:मतदान आज, मास्क पहनकर ही मतदाता पहुंचेंगे वोट डालने

बिक्रमगंज2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मतदान केंद्र पर तैनात कर्मियों को भी दिए गए हैं दिशा-निर्देश

जिले में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या साढ़े 6 हजार तक पहुंच गई है। बिहार विधानसभा के चुनावी बयार भी चरम पर है। सोमवार को पहला चरण के होने वाले चुनाव के लिए प्रचार भी खत्म हो गए हैं। ऐसे में जिस तरह से वोटरों को लुभाने के लिए माननीय अपने समर्थकों के साथ बिना मास्क के गांव गांव पहुंचे हैं। उससे संक्रमण बढ़ने की संभावना है। बुधवार को काराकाट व दिनारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के जागरुक मतदाता अपना मतदान करेंगे। ऐसे में सरकार ने गाइडलाइन जारी किया है कि मास्क पहनकर ही मतदाता वोट करेंगे।

इस लिए मतदान केंद्र जाने से पहले मास्क पहन ले। मतदान केंद्र पर तैनात कर्मियों को भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि बिना मास्क वाले को एंट्री न दें। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से दर्जन भर से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुका है। अभी भी कोरोना जांच में पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आने का सिलसिला चल रहा है। अभी भी सैकड़ों जांच रिपोर्ट आने बाकी है। बाजाराें में उमड़ने लगी है भीड़: लॉक डाउन के बाद शहर अनलॉक हो गया है। सड़कों पर यात्री बसें चलने लगे हैं। भले ही गाड़ी में परमिट के हिसाब से सवारियां बैठाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। लगभग संस्थान भी खुल गए हैं। धीरे-धीरे कोचिंग संस्थान भी खुलने लगे हैं। जिससे सुनी रहने वाले तेंदुनी चौक पर लोगों के चहलकदमी बढ़ गया है। हाल के आने वाले नवंबर महीने में पर्व त्यौहार के माह है। बाजारों में भीड़ अभी से उमड़ने लगा है। जैसे कोरोना अब खत्म हो गया है।

सोमवार और मंगलवार को दो दिनों में बाहर से आये 225 सुरक्षा बल के जवानों का कोरोना जांच किया गया। जिसमे सभी जवानों का रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाया गया। स्थानीय बीएचम प्रवीण कुमार ने बताया कि सोमवार को शिवसागर स्थित परमार्थ आईटीआई सेंटर में रह रहे 120 जवानों का कोरोना जांच किया गया। जिसमें सभी के स्वाब सैम्पल निगेटिव पाये गए। वही मंगलवार को कोनार गांव में जवानों के कोरोना जांच के लिए शिविर लगाया गया। इस दौरान 105 लोगों का स्वाब लिया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि एण्टीजन किट द्वारा सभी के स्वाब जांच में निगेटिव पाये गए हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मानें तो बिहार में ठीक हो रहे लोगों का प्रतिशत 94 प्रतिशत तक हो गया है। प्रखंड 100 फीसदी कोरोना मुक्त की लिस्ट में शामिल होने को है।

बिक्रमगंज ए एस कॉलेज से पोलिंग पार्टी रवाना

बिक्रमगंज सदर| आम चुनाव 2020 को ले कड़ी चौकसी के बीच मतदान होंगे। जिसकी तैयारी को लेकर बिक्रमगंज ए एस कॉलेज में पोलिंग पार्टी को डिस्पैच किया गया। सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर पोलिंग पार्टी को कोविड-19 से संबंधित सुरक्षा किट प्रदान किया गया। सुरक्षा के इंतजाम को देखते हुए जो भी मतदान कराने के लिए योगदान करने आए कर्मी उनको योगदान करने से पूर्व स्क्रीनिंग करने के बाद ही योगदान कराया गया उसके उपरांत सभी मतदान कर्मियों को मतदान से संबंधित कागजात के अलावे कोविड-19 से संबंधित सेफ्टी किट भी प्रदान किया गया।

काराकाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 478 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। जिसमें महिला मतदान केंद्रों की संख्या -52 ,विकलांग मतदान केंद्र गंगाजल मठ बूथ संख्या 126 तथा अंजाबित सिंह महाविद्यालय बूथ संख्या- 68 को मॉडल मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया है। शांतिपूर्ण एवं भयमुक्त तथा निष्पक्ष मतदान कराने के उद्देश्य को लेकर 43 सेक्टर बनाए गए हैं। 150 गश्ती दल लगाए गए हैं। काराकाट में 3,26,629 मतदाता 13 प्रत्याशियों के राजनीतिक भविष्य का फैसला करेंगे।

इनका रखें ध्यान

  • घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क पहने।
  • दूसरे लोगो से कम से कम 6 फिट की दूरी बनाकर रखे।
  • भीड़ वाले इलाके से परहेज करें।
  • बिना वजह बाजार में चीजों को छूने से बचे। स्टील से बनी चीजों को खासतौर पर ध्यान रखे।
  • मुंह और नाक को बिना धोएं हाथ न लगाएं यह खतरनाक हो सकता है।
  • कोशिश करें कि घर से बाहर निकले तो वहां भी हाथ धोते रहे।
  • खाली पेट घर से बाहर बिल्कुल भी नही निकले।
  • किसी का मोबाइल इस्तेमाल करना पड़े तो स्पीकर पर बात करे।
  • दो दिन तक बुखार और खांसी हो रही हो तो डॉक्टर से चेकअप करवाएं।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें