आपका फैसला:आपकी उम्मीदों का फैसला आज आएगा आपके सामने

सासाराम/बिक्रमगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी जिसके नतीजे दोपहर बाद से आने शुरू हो जाएंगे

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद अब इंतजार नतीजों का है। मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी जिसके नतीजे दोपहर बाद से आने शुरू हो जाएंगे। नतीजों में देरी की वजह इस बार मतगणना केंद्रों की संख्या का बढ़ना है। जिले के सातों विधानसभा को मिलाकर कुल 116 प्रत्याशियों के किस्मत का फैसला 10 नवंबर को हो जाएगा। किस प्रत्याशी के घर में मनेगी दीपावली व किस प्रत्याशी का दीपावली में निकलेगा दिवाला इसको लेकर दिन भी शहर के चौक-चौराहों पर चर्चा होती रही। काउटंग के दौरान सुरक्षा के चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था किए गए है। बाजार समिति में सुरक्षा बलों के आने का क्रम देर शाम तक जारी रहा। चुनाव परिणाम के बाद कोई घटना न हो, इसे लेकर जिले भर में सुरक्षा का हाई अलर्ट हो गया है।

मतगणना केंद्रों के आसपास के इलाकों को सील कर दिया गया है। पुलिस टीम को चारों दिशाओं में लगा दिया गया है। परिसर के चारों तरफ से बैरिकेडिंग कर दी गई है। चुनाव परिणाम के बाद होने वाली घटनाओं को लेकर सासाराम में शराब तस्करों के खिलाफ छापेमारी भी की गई। डीएम एवं एसपी सहित अन्य पुलिस एवं प्रशासनिक अधिकारी बाजार समिति के विधि-व्यवस्था का जायजा लेने पहुंचे। जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर स्ट्रांग रूम (इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वोटिंग मशीन) और मतगणना केंद्रों के लिए त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा प्रणाली स्थापित की गई है। मतगणना के दौरान सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम रहेगा। केंद्रीय सशस्त्र पुलिस बलों, बिहार सैन्य पुलिस (बीएमपी) और जिला पुलिस को तैनात किया गया है।

116 प्रत्याशियों में से सात से सिर पे आज सजेगा जीत का सेहरा

काउंटिंग के लिए विधानसभावार 14-14 टेबल लगाए गए हैं। आरओ के लिए अलग से एक टेबल की व्यवस्था होगी। कुल 98 टेबलों पर सात विधानसभा के वोटों की गिनती होगी। हर विधानसभा के मतगणना पर नजर रखने के लिए आब्जर्वर नियुक्त किए गए हैं। पोस्टल बैलेट के वोटों की गिनती पहले की जाएगी। मीडियाकर्मी अपने लैपटॉप और मोबाइल तो ले जा सकेंगे। लेकिन वे मीडिया सेक्शन के अंदर ही रह सकेंगे। मीडियाकर्मियों को मतगणना हॉल के अंदर जाने की मनाही होगी। कैमरा जूम करके भी फोटो या वीडियो नहीं ले सकते।

इस बार कोरोना गाइडलाइन के हिसाब से मतगणना केन्द्र पर मीडियाकर्मियों को भी मास्क लगाना जरूरी होगा। साथ ही हाथों को सेनेटाइज करना भी। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी ख्याल रखना है। कोरोना वायरस को ध्यान में रखते हुए कोविड-19 दिशा निर्देशों का सख्ती से पालन किए जाने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से सख्त कदम उठाए गए हैं। मतगणना केंद्रों में प्रवेश के लिए फेस मास्क अनिवार्य होगा इसके अलावा सैनिटाइजर को पर्याप्त मात्रा में वहां रखा जाएगा।

मतगणना को ले राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने की है पूरी तैयारी
मतगणना को लेकर राजनीतिक पार्टियों द्वारा भी पूरी तैयारी की गई है। हर पार्टी की नजर इस पर है कि मतों की गिनती सही तरीके से हो। इसके लिए पार्टियों ने अपने प्रतिनिधियों को ट्रेनिंग भी दी है। पार्टियों के प्रत्याशी तो मतगणना केन्द्र पर रहेंगे ही साथ ही उनके प्रतिनिधि भी मौजूद रहेंगे। निष्पक्ष तरीके से वोटों की गिनती करवाने के लिए राजनीतिक पार्टियाें ने यह जवाबदेही अपने वैसे कार्यकर्ताओं को दी है, जिस पर पार्टी को बहुत भरोसा है। जिले के हर विधान सभा क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशियों ने अपने परिवार व समर्थकों के साथ सोमवार को विभिन्न मंदिरों में जाकर पूजा-अर्चना की एवं जीत की कामना की। गड़बड़ी करने वालों पर ठोस कार्रवाई करने को कहा गया है।

बाजार समिति की सभी दुकानें गिनती पूरी होने तक रहेंगी बंद
प्रशासन द्वारा बाजार समिति की सभी दुकानों को मंगलवार तक बंद कर दिया गया है, जिससे कि लोगों का अनावश्यक प्रवेश न हो सके। डीएम सह जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी पंकज दीक्षित ने मतगणना के बाद निकलने वाले विजय जुलूस पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाने की बात कही है। काउंटिंग के दिन शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था चुस्त-दुरुस्त रहने को लेकर प्रशासन मुस्तैद है। जगह-जगह दंडाधिकारी व सुरक्षा बल तैनात रहेंगे। मतगणना स्थल पर तीन चक्र में सुरक्षा होगी। बाजार समिति के मुख्य द्वार पर विशेष चेकिंग की जाएगी। अंदर मोबाइल व अन्य सामान ले जाने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। सभी थानाध्यक्ष भी अपने क्षेत्र में ध्यान रखेंगे कि न जुलूस निकल पाए, न मारपीट हो।

चुनाव आयोग ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से दिया दिशा-निर्देश

निर्वाचन आयोग ने सोमवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिये बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के मतगणना करने से सबंधित कई अहम जानकारियां दी। जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी से लेकर सातों विधानसभा क्षेत्र के निर्वाची पदाधिकारियों को मतगणना करने संबंधित जानकारियां दी गई। डीपीआरओ प्रेमकांत सूर्य ने बताया कि मतगणना के दौरान आरओ के पास के कौन-कौन से कागजात उपलब्ध होने चाहिए, इसके बारे में बताया गया। ताकि मतगणना के समय किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं हो।

तकरीबन दो घंटे तक चले वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में मतगणना से संबंधित कई जानकारियां दी गई। मतगणना के दौरान जिला प्रशासन द्वारा की गयी तैयारियों की भी समीक्षा हुई। सुरक्षा के प्रबंध, दंडाधिकारियों की उपलब्धता व मतगणना स्थल के बाहर व अंदर सुरक्षा के इंतजामों के बारे में बताया गया। मतगणना कार्य में लगे कर्मियों की भी जानकारी दी गयी। विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना की सभी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है।

