बखरी:बखरी में 60 फीसदी मतदान, लाठी चटकाए जाने से 25 मिनट तक वाेटिंग हुई प्रभावित

बखरी2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना महामारी के बीच संपन्न विधानसभा चुनाव में मतदाताओं का उत्साह चरम पर दिखा। बखरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में औसतन 60 फीसदी मत डाले गए। इस प्रकार कुल 13 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य फैसला मतपेटियों में बंद हो गया है। भारी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था तथा कोविड 19 को लेकर जारी निर्देश के साथ मतदान प्रक्रिया की शुरूआत अपने निर्धारित समय सुबह सात बजे से शुरू हुआ।

शुरूआती घंटे में ही अधिकांश मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदाताओं की कतार लगनी शुरू हो गई। हालांकि बूथों की संख्या बढाए जाने के कारण लंबी कतार नहीं देखी गई। इधर कई बूथों पर ईवीएम तथा वीवीपेट मशीन में खराबी आ जाने के कारण उसे बदला गया। बूथ संख्या 3 ए, 44ए, 63, 84ए, 90, 239ए, 112, 126, 169 पर कहीं ईवीएम तो कहीं वीवीपेट बदले गए।

इस कारण थोङे समय के लिए मतदान प्रभावित रहा। निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह एसडीओ अशोक कुमार गुप्ता तथा एसडीपीओ ओमप्रकाश विभिन्न बूथों पर मतदान तथा सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लेते रहे। बाजार क्षेत्र के कन्या मध्य विद्यालय स्थित बूथ संख्या 157 पर पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स के जवानों द्वारा बूथ के अंदर मतदाताओं पर लाठियां चटकाये जाने की खबर है।

जिसके कारण कुछ देर तक मतदान प्रभावित रहा। मतदाता वोट डालने मतदान केंद्र के अंदर जाने से परहेज करते दिखे। बताया जाता है कि एक युवा मतदाता द्वारा वोट डालते समय इवीएम का फोटो लेने का प्रयास किया जा रहा था। वहां तैनात कांस्टेबल द्वारा मना किए जाने के बावजूद उसने नहीं माना। इसी पर कांस्टेबल ने लाठी चटका दी।

इसको लेकर हो हंगामा शुरू हो गया। हालांकि युवा वोटर का कहना था कि ईवीएम में बटन दबाने के बाद संकेत वाली आवाज सुनाई नहीं देने के कारण वे इवीएम के पास खड़े थे। पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स उसे बाहर निकलने को कहा लेकिन वे आवाज सुनाई देने बाद ही निकलने की बात कही। इसी बात पर उन पर लाठी चटकाई गई।

