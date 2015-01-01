पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:बखरी पीएचसी पहुंच सीएस ने किया प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान का निरीक्षण

बखरी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बखरी पीएचसी में चल रहे प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान का निरीक्षण करने बुधवार को सिविल सर्जन डाॅ कृष्णमोहन वर्मा पहुंचे।इस दौरान सीएस डॉ वर्मा ने अस्पताल प्रबंधन के परिसर में मरीजों की सुविधा के साथ साफ-सफाई व्यवस्था पर ध्यान देने के सख्त निर्देश दिए। ओपीडी में पर्याप्त चिकित्सीय व्यवस्था के साथ दवाओं की उपलब्धता की जांच की। विद्युत व्यवस्था के साथ रोगियों की सुख-सुविधा दिया जा रहा है अथवा नहीं, इस बात का खास ख्याल रखने की हिदायत दी। वही हर माह महीने की नौ तारीख को चलाए जाने वाले प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान कार्यक्रम का गहन निरीक्षण किया। सीएस ने अभियान 358 गर्भवती महिलाओं का बीपी, वजन, हाइट, लैब जांच, एचआईवी, हीमोग्लोबिन जांच कार्य का अवलोकन किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें