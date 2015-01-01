पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन:सेंट पाॅल मॉडर्न स्कूल में बच्चों ने बनाई रंगोली

बखरी35 मिनट पहले
बखरी के सेंट पाॅल मार्डन स्कूल में आयोजित रंगोली प्रतियोगिता में बच्चों ने बनाई रंगोली।
  • रंगोली के माध्यम से छात्रों ने जागरुकता का दिया संदेश

दीपावली के पूर्व दिवस पर सेंट पॉल मॉडर्न स्कूल, बखरी के प्रांगण में भव्य रंगोली प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर रेड हाउस, येलो हाउस, ग्रीन हाउस एवं ब्लू हाउस में शामिल छात्र छात्राओं ने क्रमशः मधुबनी पेंटिंग, लॉकडाउन में जीवन, बिहार की विरासत एवं कोरोना वॉरियर्स थीमों पर अपनी-अपनी बेहतर कला का प्रदर्शन किया। विद्यालय के निदेशक दानेश्वर यादव ने रंगोली का निरीक्षण करते हुए सभी छात्र छात्राओं एवं अभिभावकों को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दी। साथ ही यह संदेश दिया कि हमें दीपावली के मौके पर आतिशबाजी से पूर्णतः परहेज करना चाहिए। कहा आतिशबाजी से न केवल धन-जन की क्षति होती है, बल्कि पर्यावरण को भी काफी नुकसान पहुंचता है।

मिट्टी के दीपों एवं मोमबत्तियों का उपयोग बेहतर विकल्प
वहीं संस्कृत शिक्षक रामनंदन अज्ञानी ने कहा कि घरों की सजावट के लिए हमें किसी भी चीनी उत्पाद का उपयोग नहीं करना चाहिए। बल्कि मिट्टी के दीपों एवं मोमबत्तियों का उपयोग बेहतर विकल्प है। कार्यक्रम के अंत में पुरस्कार वितरण किया गया। ब्लू हाउस, रेड हाउस एवं ग्रीन हाउस को क्रमशः प्रथम, द्वितीय एवं तृतीय पुरस्कार से पुरस्कृत किया गया तथा येलो हाउस को सांत्वना पुरस्कार से पुरस्कृत किया गया।

छात्र-छात्राओं तथा शिक्षकों ने अहम भूमिका निभाई
पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह में प्राचार्य अभिजीत चक्रवर्ती ने खुशी प्रकट किया कि लाॅकडाउन के दौरान जब सभी स्कूले बंद थे किंतु सेंट पॉल मॉडर्न स्कूल के बच्चे ऑनलाइन क्लास का लाभ अप्रैल माह से ही ले रहे थे। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में स्कूल के छात्र-छात्राओं तथा शिक्षकों ने अहम भूमिका निभाई। मंच संचालन रामनंदन अज्ञानी तथा धन्यवाद ज्ञापन मोहम्मद इकबाल अहमद ने किया।

