आयोजन:सूर्यकान्त पासवान के समर्थन में कई जगहाें पर नुक्कड़ सभा का आयोजन

बखरीएक घंटा पहले
चुनाव की तारीख ज्यों-ज्यों नजदीक आ रही है वैसे-वैसे प्रत्याशी एवं उनके समर्थक जनता को अपने पक्ष में गोलबंद करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं। महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी सूर्यकान्त पासवान के समर्थन में महागठबंधन दल से जुड़े नेताओं ने बखरी नगर क्षेत्र में दर्जन भर नुक्कड़ सभाओं को संबोधित किया। ये नुक्कड़ सभाएं नगर क्षेत्र के मक्खाचक, रामपुर, इस्माइल नगर, खगड़िया बस स्टैंड, मालगोदाम रोड, गढ़ी मोहल्ला, महादेव चौक, शकरपुरा आदि जगहों पर आयोजित हुआ। नुक्कड़ सभा में महागठबंधन चुनाव अभियान समिति के संयोजक मनोहर केशरी ने कहा कि बिहार में बदलाव के लिए तेजस्वी सरकार और बखरी में विकास के लिए सूर्यकान्त पासवान को विधानसभा भेजना समय की जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा कि सुशासन के नाम पर पूरे बिहार में भ्रष्टाचार का खेल चल रहा है। सरकारी कार्यालयों बिना रिश्वत कोई काम नहीं होता है। समाजवादी पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष दिलीप केसरी ने कहा कि लोग भाजपा नीतीश के कुशासन से मुक्ति चाह रहे हैं और बखरी में महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी सूर्यकान्त पासवान के पक्ष में हवा चल रही है। भाकपा माले के राष्ट्रीय नेता शिव शंकर शर्मा ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र ख़तरे में है।

