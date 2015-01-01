पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों की चिंता:खेतों से नहीं निकला बारिश का पानी, कैसे होगी खेती-बारी

बखरी4 घंटे पहले
बखरी में अबकी बार हुई भारी बारिश ने किसानों की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। यहां के किसान यह सोचने पर विवश हैं कि खेतों में बारिश का पानी लगा है।आखिर रबी फसल की बुआई कैसे होंगी। यह बता दें कि इस बार हुई भारी बारिश ने दो दशक पहले वाली याद ताजा कर दी है। जब निचले इलाकों में माघ फाल्गुन तक बारिश का पानी लगा रहने के कारण रबी फसल तो बिल्कुल नहीं होती थी। साथ ही साथ निचले क्षेत्र से सटे कुछ ऊपरी खेतों में भी रबी की फसल देर से बोई जाती थी। ठीक उसी तरह किसान खेत से पानी निकलने के इंतजार में बैठे हैं।
खेती-बारी प्रभावित होने से चिंतित हैं किसान
विश्वव्यापी महामारी कोरोना के चलते लाॅकडाउन के सदमे से किसान उबरे नहीं हैं।उपर से भारी बारिश के चलते इन्हें प्रकृति की दोहरी मार झेलनी पड़ रही है। सामान्य वर्षों में किसान अब तक दलहन, सरसों और आलू की फसल लगा चुके होते थे। साथ ही गेंहू व मक्का की फसल के लिए खेत तैयार कर लिया जाता था। किन्तु क्षेत्र के हजारों एकड़ भूमि में बारिश का पानी लगा रहने के कारण खेत तैयार करना तो दूर बुआई की उम्मीद छोड़ चुके क्षेत्र के किसानों की कमर टूटना लाजिमी है।
खेती-बारी का रकबा बढ़ने से बढ़ी थी किसानों की समृद्धि: इधर से हाल के दशकों में खेती-बारी का रकबा बढ़ने से किसानों में समृद्धि देखी गई थी। लोगों ने वैज्ञानिक तरीके से नकदी फसलों की खेती भी शुरू कर दी थी। यहां मेंथा, सूर्यमुखी, दलहन और गन्ने की खेती से किसान अच्छा मुनाफा कमा रहे थे।

फरकिया क्षेत्र मक्का उत्पादन का हब बन चुका था। मालगोदाम से रैक लोड होने के कारण इलाका गुलजार होने लगा। नीचले इलाकों में खेती होने से उस जमीन की कीमत भी आसमान छूने लगी थी। किन्तु बारिश ने एक तरफ खेतों में लगे फसलों को डुबो ही दी। फिर रबी फसल की बुआई नहीं होने की स्थिति से परेशान किसानों की हालत दयनीय हो गई है।
क्या कहते हैं क्षेत्र के किसान
इन समस्याओं को झेल रहे क्षेत्र के प्रगतिशील किसान कृष्णदेव राय, कृष्ण मोहन सिंह, अरूण कुमार उर्फ टूना सिंह, महेन्द्र प्रसाद वर्मा, दिलीप केसरी, विश्वनाथ यादव, शिबू राय, शशि कुमार झा, ब्रहमदेव यादव, कारी यादव, नीतेश सिंह, मुकेश यादव आदि का कहना हुआ कि भारी बारिश से खेत में लगी गन्ने व मक्का की फसल तो डूब ही गई।

अब खेतों से बारिश का पानी नहीं निकलने के कारण बुआई प्रभावित हो रही है। अगर यही स्थिति रही तो उनलोगों की आर्थिक स्थिति चरमरा जाएंगी। सरकार को किसानों के क्षतिपूर्ति की अविलंब कारगर व्यवस्था करनी चाहिए।

