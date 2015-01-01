पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धांजलि:दीप जलाकर अमर शहीद जवानों को किया याद

बखरी35 मिनट पहले
बखरी में घाघड़ा विद्यालय में दीप जलाकर अमर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देते छात्र छात्राएं।
  • देश की सीमा पर तैनात सैनिकों की वजह से हम घरों में महफ़ूज रहकर त्योहार मनाते हैं

घाघड़ा स्कूल के छात्र-छात्राओं व शिक्षकों ने सुरक्षा में तैनात वीर जवानों व शहीदों के नाम दीप जलाकर उन्हें याद किया। अन्नू कुमारी, रिचा वर्मा व अन्य छात्राओं द्वारा बनाए गए रंगोली में शहीदों व जवानों के नाम के दिए जला कर नमन करते हुए प्रधानाध्यापक दिलीप कुमार ने कहा कि देश के वीर जवानों व शहीदों को याद करना हर देशवासी का नैतिक फर्ज है। उन्हें तथा उनके परिवार को सम्मान देकर ही श्रेष्ठ भारत का निर्माण सम्भव है। शहीदों व जवानों के प्रति कृतज्ञता प्रकट करते हुए शिक्षक वसंत कुमार ने कहा कि बार्डर पर तैनात सैनिक के देश के प्रति अटूट निष्ठा, समर्पण, त्याग और बलिदान की वजह से ही हम देशवासी अपने घरों में महफूज़ रहकर सारे त्यौहार खुशी-खुशी मना पाते हैं। यह दीपक उनके त्याग, बलिदान, समर्पण और शौर्य के प्रति कृतज्ञता ज्ञापन है। उन्होंने पुनः सभीसे चाइनिज उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करते हुए ईकोफ्रेंडली ग्रीन दीपावाली मनाने की अपील की। मौके पर कृष्ण कुमार वर्मा, रामकिशोर तांती, राकेश कुमार, बाबू साहेब समेत अनेकों अन्य गन्यमान्य उपस्थित थे।

