पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बधाई दी:मुकेश सहनी को मंत्री बनने पर मल्लाहों ने दी बधाई

बखरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बखरी नगर के मल्लाह समुदाय के लोगों ने विकासशील इंसान पार्टी के मुखिया मुकेश सहनी को मंत्री बनने पर बधाई दी है। नगर पार्षद सुबोध सहनी, समाजिक कार्यकर्त्ता रामचंद्र सहनी, उमेश सहनी, सुधीर सहनी, अमित सहनी, राजेश सहनी, सौरभ कुमार, रंजीत सहनी, रवि सहनी, सुरेन्द्र सहनी आदि ने कहा कि मजदूरी से अपने जीवन की शुरुआत कर मुकेश सहनी ने आज जो मुकाम हासिल किया है, यह अपने संघर्ष के बलबूते एक नौजवान की किसी फिल्मी कहानी जैसी उपलब्धि से कम नहीं है। समुदाय के युवा पीढ़ियों को उनके जैसे एक कुशल नेतृत्वकर्ता से सीख लेने की जरूरत है कि कैसे अभाव में रहते हुए भी कड़ी मेहनत से तकदीर को बदला जा सकता है। सबों ने मुकेश सहनी को मंत्री बनने पर उन्हें बधाई देते हुए यह उम्मीद जताई है कि वे सदन में मल्लाह समुदाय के लोगों की आवाज बनते हुए रोजगार से जुझ रहे समुदाय की बेहतरी के लिए हर काम करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें