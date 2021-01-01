पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:बखरी में मानव शृंखला बना कर महागठबंधन दल विरोध दर्ज करेगा

बखरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ बखरी अम्बेडकर चौक पर मानव श्रृंखला बना कर महागठबंधन दल विरोध दर्ज करेगा। इस आशय की जानकारी आज बखरी सूर्यनारायण सिंह स्मारक भवन बखरी महागठबंधन घटक दल की बैठक कर जन पहल के संयोजक विकास वर्मा ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि किसान दिल्ली की सड़कों पर खेती बचाने के लिये इस कड़ाके की ठंढ में भी मुस्तैदी से जमे हुए हैं। इसलिये महागठबंधन कार्यकर्ता भी बखरी की सड़कों पर मानव श्रृंखला बनाकर कृषि बिल का विरोध करेंगे। राजद प्रखंड अध्यक्ष सुरेश यादव ने कहा कि भाजपा अंग्रेजी हुकूमत का पर्यायवाची है। भाकपा अंचल मंत्री शिव सहनी ने कहा कि जबतक सरकार किसान विरोधी बिल वापस नही लेगी लड़ाई जारी रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser