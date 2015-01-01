पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नावकोठी:उद्धारक की बाट जोह रहा महेशवाड़ा से जयमंगला गढ़ जाने वाली सड़क

बखरी2 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड के महेशवाड़ा के सी एस पी चौक से जयमंगला गढ़ मोड़ तक जाने वाली सड़क काफी जर्जर है। इससे राहगीरों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। इस सड़क की लंबाई लगभग 2.5 किमी है। इस सड़क का लगभग 1.25 किमी कालीकरण तथा लगभग 1.25 किमी ईंट सोलिंग एक दशक पूर्व किया गया था।

निर्माण अवधि के बाद कभी इस सड़क का जीर्णोद्धार किसी जनप्रतिनिधियों ने नहीं किया। नतीजा यह है कि इस सड़क पर से कालीकरण की परत उड़ चुकी है तथा ईंट सोलिंग नजर आ रहा है। ईंट सोलिंग वाले हिस्से में कई जगह बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे बन गए हैं। यह सड़क जाम की स्थिति में लाइफ लाइन माना जाता है।
किसानाें काे हाेती है परेशानी
इस सड़क से प्रतिदिन खेती के लिए दर्जनाधिक ट्रैक्टर जुताई के लिए तथा बुआई के लिए खाद बीज लेकर गुजरता है। इस सड़क से ही इण्डेन गैस की गाड़ी गैस सिलेंडर लेकर गुजरती है। इस क्षेत्र में ईख खेती बड़े पैमाने पर होती है। कटाई के बाद इसी रास्ते से ट्रैक्टर पर लादकर हसनपुर चीनी मिल तक जान जाेखिम में डालकर जाता है।

स्थानीय लाेग सड़क मरम्मती के लिए कई बार लगा चुके हैं गुहार राजीव कुमार सिंह, राजाश्रय सिंह, नरेश सिंह, अंगद सिंह, गणेश सदा, विष्णु देव सदा, भोगी पंडित आदि ने बताया कि सावन के महीने में इस सड़क से सैकड़ों कांवरिया जल लेकर हरि गिरिधाम, गढपुरा तथा बिहार के प्रसिद्ध पक्षी विहार जयमंगल गढ़ पर्यटक इसी रास्ते से कठिनाई झेलकर गुजरते हैं।

इस सड़क की मरम्मती के लिए प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारी व जनप्रतिनिधियों से कई बार लिखित एवं मौखिक गुहार लगाई है, पर नतीजा सिफर रहा। ग्रामीणों ने इसके जीर्णोद्धार की गुहार वरीय पदाधिकारी से लगाई है।

