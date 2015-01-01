पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:बखरी में दो दिवसीय गोपाष्टमी मेला शुरू

बखरी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नागदह गौ मंदिर में गौवंश की पूजा करतीं महिलाएं।
  • कोरोना महामारी के चलते नहीं होगा दंगल व सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का किया गया आयोजन

बखरी में राधा कृष्ण की प्रतिमा का वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के साथ अनुष्ठान कर रविवार को दो दिवसीय गोपाष्टमी मेला का शुभारंभ हुआ। इस मौके पर संपूर्ण गौशाला परिसर को रंग रोगन कर आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया। गाय एवं बछड़ों को कतारबद्ध कर प्रदर्शन के लिए रखा गया है। सुबह से ही श्रद्धालु गौशाला पहुंच गाय को भोजन कराते देखे गए। कार्यक्रम परिसर के चारों ओर जगमगाती लाइटों एवं सुमधुर संगीत से पूरे क्षेत्र का माहौल भक्तिमय हो गया। पूजा अर्चना के लिए बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं का आना जाना लगा हुआ है।मौके पर मेला के सचिव कैलाश चंद शर्मा, उपाध्यक्ष बैजनाथ प्रसाद केशरी, मनोरंजन वर्मा, दिलीप केशरी, मनोहर केशरी, केदार केशरी, मनोज चौधरी, वनवारी लाल वर्मा, अरूण केशरी, अमरनाथ साह, रामदयाल केशरी, अभिमन्यु केशरी, गौरव कुमार, संतोष साह, लक्ष्मी साह आदि उपस्थित थे। आयोजन समिति के सदस्यों ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी के चलते हर वर्ष की तरह इस बार बड़े स्तर पर मेला का आयोजन नहीं किया गया है। हर बार मुख्य आकर्षण का केंद्र रहने वाला दंगल प्रतियोगिता के साथ सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम इस बार लोगों को देखने को मिलेगा। जिससे स्थानीय लोगों में मेले को लेकर निराशा का माहौल देखा जा रहा है। क्योंकि यहां दंगल लड़ने के लिए नामचीन अंतर राज्यीय स्तर के पहलवानों का जमावड़ा लगता था। जिसे देखने दूर दूर से लोग यहां पहुंचा करते थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें