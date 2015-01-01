पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:बखरी नगर के वार्ड तीन में नाला निर्माण में हो रही अनियमितता से आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने कार्य रोका

बखरी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बखरी नगर पंचायत में जारी विकास योजनाओं में लूट खसोट को लेकर जनता का आक्रोश देखा जा रहा है। ताजा मामले में वार्ड तीन में नाला एवं सड़क के घटिया निर्माण कार्य को रविवार को ग्रामीणों ने रोक दिया। ग्रामीणों का आरोप था कि जहां उक्त योजना दी गई है, वह स्थान गांव से दूर, गैर आबादी और पोखर का निर्जन मोहार है। वहां योजना का कोई औचित्य और आवश्यकता नहीं है। दूसरे योजना कार्य में संवेदक मनमानी कर रहे हैं। योजना कार्य में प्राक्कलन का कोई ध्यान नहीं रखा जा रहा है। संवेदक प्राक्कलन के विरुद्ध घटिया सामग्री से योजना को पूरा करना चाह रहे हैं। इसी बात से ग्रामीण नाराज हो गए और योजना कार्य को बंद करा दिया। ग्रामीणों लूना राय, विजय मुखिया, सिधेश राय, भूषण राय, गिरीश राय, चंद्रदेव साह, दिनेश पोद्दार, कारी राय आदि ने बताया कि ग्रामीण योजना स्थल पर काम कर रही जेसीबी मशीन को रोक दिया। बाद में संवेदक तथा ग्रामीणों में हुई वार्ता के पश्चात कार्य आरंभ किया गया। संवेदक ने संपूर्ण योजना में प्राक्कलन के अनुसार काम होने के प्रति आश्वस्त किया। साथ ही ग्रामीणों की देखरेख में कार्य को कराए जाने पर सहमत हुए। जिससे कि कार्य की गुणवत्ता बरकरार रहे। मालूम हो कि वार्ड तीन में बिहार सरकार के नगर एवं आवास विभाग द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री शहरी गली नली योजना के तहत 18 लाख से अधिक की राशि से रामपुर विद्यालय के पीछे मुख्य सड़क से काली मंदिर होते हुए फगुनी नोनिया के घर तक योजना का निर्माण कार्य प्रगति पर है। जिसमें ग्रामीण अनियमितता का आरोप लगा रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें