पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान चौपाल का आयोजन:कृषि प्रणाली को उन्नत बनाने के लिए लगाई गई किसान चौपाल

बड़हरिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बड़हरिया में कृषि चौपाल।
  • नई तकनीक का प्रयोग करने की दी जानकारी

बड़हरिया प्रखंड के बहादुरपुर पंचायत के रघुनाथपुर गांव में हरिहर यादव के दरवाजे पर कृषि समन्यवक गुड्डू श्रीवास्तव व किसान सलाहकार अनिल प्रसाद के देखरेख मे किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता मुखिया जीवनारायण यादव के द्वारा किया गया। कार्यक्रम में दीप जलाकर किसान चौपाल कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया गया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन संजय कुमार साह के द्वारा किया गया। सहायक तकनीकी प्रबंधक सतीश सिंह ने कृषि योजनाओं के साथ-साथ आत्मा योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारी दी। जिसमें जैविक खेती जैविक कीटनाशक जैविक घोड़पड़ास व नीलगाय के रोकथाम के बारे में व दवा बनाने के बारे में भी जानकारी दी गई। प्रखंड तकनीकी प्रबंधक डॉ सतीश कुमार द्वारा मुर्गी पालन के लिए चूजे के अनुदान के बारे में बीपीएल कार्ड धारक के लिए योजना के बारे में तथा बागवानी योजना अंतर्गत केला पपीता आम लीची व सब्जी में सिंचाई अंतर्गत ड्रिप स्प्रिंकलर के बारे में जानकारी दी। संजय कुमार साह कृषि समन्यवक ने फसल अवशेष के प्रबंधन व फसल अवशेष जलाने से होने वाली हानि के बारे में भी किसानों को जानकारी दी गयी।समन्वयक गुड्डू कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने कृषि यंत्रीकरण के अंतर्गत दिए जाने वाले अनुदान यंत्र जैसे हैप्पी सीडर, रोटरी मल्चर, रीपर कम बाइंडर , स्ट्रा रीपर, पैडी थ्रेशर इलेक्ट्रिक पंप सेट आदि यंत्रों के अनुदान लेने के बारे में जानकारी दी।

किसान चौपाल में किसानों को कृषि योजनाओं की दी गई जानकारी

भगवानपुर हाट| प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सोन्धानी गांव में शुक्रवार को किसान चौपाल आयोजित की गई।किसान चौपाल में सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही अलग अलग कृषि योजनाओं के संबंध में बताया गया।चौपाल में आए किसानों को कृषि समन्वयक बबलू प्रसाद, एटीएम नवनीत गोस्वामी व किसान सलाहकार अब्दुल कादिर ने जीरो टिलेज से गेहूं की बोआई करने के लिए जागरूक किया गया। कृषि समन्वयक श्री प्रसाद ने किसानों को मुख्यमंत्री तीव्र बीज विस्तार योजना, अनुदानित बीज, कृषि यंत्रीकरण, कृषि इनपुट व अन्य योजनाओं की जानकारी दी।आयकर दाताओं द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ लेने वाले किसानों को राशि वापस जमा करने की सूचना दी गई।

हसनपुरा: किसान चौपाल का हुआ आयोजन

हसनपुरा| प्रखंड के लहेजी पंचायत के मंदरौली स्थित संजय यादव के आवास पर शुक्रवार को किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया। चौपाल के दौरान दर्जनों किसानों को खेती के बारे में विस्तार से बताया गया। साथ ही उपस्थित सभी किसानों को पराली न जलाने का निर्देश दिया गया। अगर कोई किसान पराली जलाता है तो उसे 3 साल तक के लिए उसका रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द कर दिया जाएगा। साथ ही किसानों के हित मे केंद्र व राज्य सरकार द्वारा चल रही सभी योजनाओं के बारे में बताया गया। मौके पर तकनीकी प्रबंधक रजनीश बैठा, कृषि समन्वयक वेद प्रकाश, राज किशोर ठाकुर, अजीत कुमार, सहायक किसान सलाहकार सहित दर्जनों किसान उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें