पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किशोर हत्याकांड:फोरेंसिक टीम ने किशोर हत्याकांड में जुटाए साक्ष्य

बड़हरियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल का मुआयना करते पुलिस अधिकारी व अन्य।
  • तीन बदमाशों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी, दो गिरफ्तार

नवलपुर में 14 वर्षीय सूरज राम की हत्या के मामले में नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर ली गई है। इसमें तीन बदमाश आरोपी हैं। दो लोगों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। सनद रहे कि की छठ की रात किशोर की गला रेत कर हत्या कर दी थी। तीसरे आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए कार्रवाई की जा रही है। इस मामले में बहरिया थाने में कांड दर्ज किया गया है। इस मामले में मुजफ्फरपुर फॉरेंसिक लैब की टीम ने घटनास्थल का मुआयना किया। घटनास्थल पर खून के नमूने, पांवों के निशान सहित कई चीजों का निरीक्षण किया और अपने साथ नमूने ले गई। टीम ने घटनास्थल से मृतक के जूते भी देखे। वहां भी टीम गई और परिजनों से पूछताछ करने के बाद टीम लौट गई। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि फॉरेंसिक लैब की टीम आई थी और घटनास्थल का मुआयना करने के बाद वह चली गई। गांव के ही बलिंदर राम व अमरजीत राम और भलुआ गांव निवासी सूरज कुमार मिश्रा को आरोपी बनाया गया है। बलिंदर राम और अमरजीत राम को पकड़ लिया गया है। सूरज मिश्रा पुलिस की गिरफ्त से बाहर है। थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि जल्द ही आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी कर ली जाएगी। इस मामले का अनुसंधान चल रहा है। घटना के असली कारणों का पता लगाया जा रहा है। हो सकता है इस मामले में और भी लोग शामिल हों। मालूम हो कि जहां घटना हुई थी वहां शराब पीने के भी सबूत मिले हैं। घटना के बाद से माता बिंदु देवी, पिता गौरी शंकर राम, भाई संजीव कुमार, सनी कुमार और बहन मनीषा कुमारी का रो रो कर बुरा हाल है। घटना के बाद अब तक गांव में मातमी सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। कोई भी खुलकर इस बारे में बोलने को तैयार नहीं है। घटना क्यों हुई, कैसे हुई या किसी को स्पष्ट मालूम नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें