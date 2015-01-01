पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानों में हर्ष:बड़हरिया प्रखंड में धान की खरीदारी शुरू

बड़हरिया28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बड़हरिया प्रखंड में धान खरीद शुरू कर दी गई है। बड़हरिया में धान खरीद शुरू होने से किसानों में हर्ष देखा जा रहा है। इस मामले में बड़हरिया सहकारिता पदाधिकारी गोविंद शर्मा ने बताया कि बड़हरिया प्रखंड के लकड़ी दरगाह पैक्स, पकड़ी पैक्स, पकड़ी, हथिगाई पैक्स, और कैलगढ़ दक्षिण पैक्स तथा व्यापार मंडल सहित 12 केंद्रों को धान क्रय करने की अनुमति मिली है। जिसमें अभी दो पैक्स कतिपय कारणों से अभी धान की खरीद नहीं कर रहे हैं।

बाकी 10 जगह धान की खरीदारी की जा रही है। धान का समर्थन मूल्य 1868 रुपये तय किया गया है। इसके साथ ही ग्रेड के धान को खरीदने के लिए उसका समर्थन मूल्य ₹1888 मूल्य तय किया गया है। प्रखंड सहकारिता पदाधिकारी गोविंद शर्मा ने बताया कि सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित दर पर ही धानका की खरीद की जाएगी और इसके लिए प्रखंड के किसानों को धान बेचने के लिए अलग से किसान रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा जो कि बहुत ही आसान उपाय है।

धान की बिक्री के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए किसान कहीं भी जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।जिसमें रैयत और गैर रैयत के कॉलम को भरना होगा। हालांकि, धान खरीद के लिए अभी कुछ लक्ष्य तय नहीं किया गया है, लेकिन धान की खरीद की जा रही है।

उन्होंने बताया कि ऐसे किसान जो रैयत हो या गैर रैयत हो या बटाईदार हो उनका धान की बिक्री अगर करनी है तो प्रखंड के किसी भी केंद्र पर जाकर धान का बिक्री कर सकते हैं। उन्हें सप्ताह के भीतर उनके खाते में पैसा चला जाएगा दलालों के चक्कर में नहीं पड़े। उन्होंने बिचौलियों से सावधान रहने के आगाह किया और गोविंद शर्मा ने बताया कि बिचौलियों को अपना फसल देने की जरूरत नहीं है। केंद्र पर ही जाकर अपने धान का बिक्री करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें