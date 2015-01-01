पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:बड़हरिया में छठघाट पर नाचने के लिए हुए झगड़े मेें किशोर की हत्या

बड़हरिया10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शव से कुछ दूरी पर मिले खून के धब्बे, खून से लथपथ शव देख गांववालाें में गुस्सा, हत्यारों को जल्द पकड़ने की उठाई गई आवाज

नवलपुर में रविवार की रात अपराधियों ने गला रेतकर एक किशोर की हत्या कर दी। हत्या के बाद अपराधी शव फेंक कर भाग गए। शनिवार की अहले सुबह जब छठ पर्व के बाद लोग घर आ रहे थे, तभी चंवर में किशोर की लाश देखी। जब लोग शव के पास पहुंचे तो उसकी पहचान हुई। मृतक इसी गांव का गौरी शंकर राम का पुत्र सूरज कुमार था।

वह भवन निर्माण में मजदूरी का काम करता था। बाद में चंवर में काम करने गए लोगों ने खून से लथपथ शव देख परिजनों के साथ पुलिस को सूचना दी। बड़हरिया के थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार पुलिस बल के साथ घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। इस मामले में नवलपुर के दो युवक छोटेलाल राम के पुत्र अमरजीत राम और बिगन राम का लड़का बलिंदर राम को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया है। शनिवार की रात छठ घाट पर डीजे बज रहा था। इसी दौरान नाचने को लेकर सूरज व अन्य लड़कों के बीच विवाद हुआ था। इसी विवाद के बाद हत्या किए जाने की आशंका जताई जा रही है।

पुलिस का कहना है कि जांच के बाद ही हत्या का कारण पूरी तरह से स्पष्ट हो सकेगा। जांच के क्रम में घटनास्थल से कुछ दूरी पर खून के निशान मिले हैं। आशंका जताई जा रही थी कि हत्या के पूर्व अपराधियों के साथ सूरज की हाथापाई हुई है। इसके बाद अपराधियों ने उसकी गला काटकर हत्या कर दी।

परिजनों ने किशोर को रातभर खोजा, सुबह मिली लाश

परिजनों का कहना है कि सूरज रविवार की रात से लापता था। घर के लोगों ने बताया कि छठ घाट पर रात में कुछ किशोर डीजे की धुन पर नाच रहे थे। उसके बाद से ही सूरज लापता था। परिजन रात में ही सूरज की खोजबीन की लेकिन वह नहीं मिला। सुबह उसका शव चंवर से बरामद किया गया। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सीवान सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।

इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि नवलपुर के दो युवकों को पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया गया है। हिरासत में लिए गए युवकों से पूछताछ जारी है। पूछताछ करने के बाद ही मामले का खुलासा हो पाएगा। उनका कहना है कि इस मामले में गांव के लोगों से भी पूछताछ की जाएगी। जल्द ही हत्यारों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

हत्या से पहले शराब पीने का सबूत मिला

नवलपुर गांव में घटनास्थल से दो देसी शराब के पैकेट, पांच प्लास्टिक के ग्लास व प्लास्टिक के सफेद पॉलीथिन में सब्जी मिली है। ऐसा लग रहा था कि हत्या के पहले वहां सभी ने शराब पी थी। उसके बाद किशोर की हत्या कर दी गई है। परिजनों ने बताया कि किशोर के चाचा के पुत्र की शादी थी। इसकी तैयारियां चल रही थीं। हाल में ही तिलक आने वाला था। लेकिन, इस घटना से सारी खुशियां गम में बदल गईं। वह तीन भाई और दो बहन था। भाई में सबसे बड़ा था।

पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव पहुंचते ही गांव में मातमी सन्नाटा पसर गया। परिजनों की चीत्कार से सबकी आंखें नम हो जा रही थीं। मां बिंदु देवी, पिता गौरी शंकर राम, भाई संजीव कुमार, सन्नी कुमार, बहन मनीषा कुमारी, माया कुमारी का रो-रो के बुरा हाल है। मां बार-बार पुत्र के खोने के गम में बेसुध हो जा रही थी।

