पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव परिणाम:बड़हरिया में रहा कहीं खुशी, कहीं गम का माहौल, उड़े अबीर-गुलाल, मिठाई भी बंटी

बड़हरियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम को लेकर दिनभर गहमागहमी का आलम रहा। लोग अपने अपने परिजनों से फोन करके परिणाम के बारे में पूछते रहे।टीवी सहित मोबाइल पर चिपके रहे। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के परिणाम को लेकर बड़हरिया में दिनभर गहमागहमी का आलम रहा।लोग परिणाम जानने को उत्सुक रहे। हालांकि बड़हरिया विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम आने में देर लगा और परिणाम हमेशा नहीं मिल रहा था। इसलिए लोगों में बेचैनी दिखाई दे रहा था और लोगों में उत्सुकता बढ़ती जा रही थी। हालांकि बड़हरिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र से करीब 14 लोग विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए नामांकन किए थे लेकिन मुख्य मुकाबला महागठबंधन में उम्मीदवार बच्चा पांडेय और एनडीए उम्मीदवार श्याम बहादुर सिंह के बीच रहा और कांटे का मुकाबला होने से लड़ाई दिलचस्प हो गई थी।निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने हालांकि मत हासिल करने में उतनी सफलता नहीं पाए। जितना कि लोग उम्मीद कर रहे थे और एमवाई समीकरण का विभाजन कम दिखाई दिया। इसके साथ ही भाजपा जदयू का भी समन्वय दिखाई दिया बड़हरिया में लोग हाल-चाल जानने के लिए दिन भर अपने मोबाइल फोन पर इंटरनेट के माध्यम से खबरों के लिए जुड़े रहे और टेलीविजन पर परिणाम जानने को आतुर दिखे लोग दिन भर मोबाइल की घंटियां बजती रही और लोग परिणाम जानने की उत्सुकता में बेचैन रहे। हालांकि राजद प्रत्याशी बच्चा पांडेय की जीत पर राजद कार्यकर्ता उत्साहित दिखाई दिए।।इंटरनेट के माध्यम से सर्च करते हुए दिखाई दिए। इसको लेकर बड़हरिया में किसी तरह की खुशी और गम का आलम दिखाई दे रहा था हालांकि पूरे राज्य में एनडीए की बढ़त मिलने से बड़हरिया में मौजूदराजद कार्यकर्ताओं में मायूसी जरूर नजर आई और राजद कार्यकर्ता मायूस नजर आए।इसके साथ ही महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ताओं में उत्साह देखा गया और राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन भाजपा और जदयू सहित कई पार्टियों कार्यकर्ताओं में मायूसी दिखाई दिया और लोग सरकार बनने के बाद खुशियां मनाने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें