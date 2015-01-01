पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर हुई खाक:बिजली की शॉर्ट सर्किट से तीन घरों में लगी आग, लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर हुई खाक

बरौली2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बरौली थाना क्षेत्र के बेलसंड गांव में बिजली की शॉर्ट सर्किट से निकली चिंगारी ने आग का रूप ले लिया।लोग कुछ कर पाते आग की लपटों ने आसपास के तीन घरों को अपनी चपेट में लेे लिया।आग की चपेट में आकर लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर खाक हो गई। ग्रामीणों के घंटों मेहनत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया।इस घटना से गांव में काफी देर तक अफरा तफरी मची रही। सामानों को जलते देख महिला गृहस्वामी का हार्ट अटैक हो गया।जिसकी इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई।

जानकारी के अनुसार देर अचानक श्री भगवान महतो के घर शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई। देखते ही देखते आग की लपटों ने पड़ोस के मंटू महतो और हीरा महतो का घर भी आग की चपेट में लेे लिया।जिसमें लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर खाक हो गई। महिला कलावती देवी के आंखों के सामने उसकी गाढ़ी कमाई जल रही थी। सामानों को जलते देख उसे सहन नहीं कर पाई और हार्ट अटैक आ गया।आनन फानन में घर में आग लगा छोड़ परिजन अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे ।जहां कलावती देवी की मौत हो गई।

महिला के मौत से सदमे में आए परिजन
कमलावती अपने पति के साथ सुबह खुशी-खुशी मतदान केंद्रों पर पहुंचकर मतदान भी किया था। पर उन्हें क्या पता कि आज का मतदान ही उनकी आखिरी मतदान हो जाएगा। शाम को शार्ट सर्किट से लगी आग ने एक पल में ही हसंते खेलते परिवार का सबकुछ खत्म कर दिया। कमलावती की मौत से परिजनों पर दुखों का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें