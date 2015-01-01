पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवेदन:125 ने अस्थायी लाइसेंस के लिए दिया आवेदन

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
दिवाली और छठ पर्व में पटाखे बेचने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने अस्थाई पटाखा व्यवसायियों को लाइसेंस देने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। लाइसेंस देने से पूर्व जिला प्रशासन ने व्यवसायियों के साथ पटाखा बेचने के दौरान कुछ मापदंड भी तैयार किया है। जिसके तहत लाइसेंस लेने के लिए नगर के 125 व्यवसायियों ने आवेदन पत्र दाखिल किया है। लेकिन, अभी तक किसी दुकानदार को पटाखा बेचने की स्वीकृति नही दी गयी है। बिना स्वीकृति के ही व्यवसायियों ने सड़कों पर दुकान लगाकर पटाखा बेचना चालू कर दिया है।

शहर के पटाखा व्यवसायियों ने सड़कों पर दुकान सजाकर खुलेआम पटाखा बेच रहे हैं। लेकिन प्रशासन उनको अनदेखा कर आगे निकल जा रहे है। जिसे जिला प्रशासन की धज्जियां भी उड़ा रही हैं। जिला प्रशासन ने एक मापदंड तैयार किया था।उसमे पटाखा व्यवसायियों को दुकान के पास अग्निशामक, बालू और पानी रखना अनिवार्य है। उसके अनुकूल कोई दुकानदार अपनी दुकानें नहीं लगाया है। बक्सर एसडीओ केके सिंह ने उपाध्याय ने बताया कि शहर से 125 अस्थाई पटाखा के दुकानदारों का आवेदन प्राप्त हुआ है। आवेदनों की जांच के लिए अंचलाधिकारी को आवेदन भेज दिया गया है। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद उनको स्वीकृति दी जाएगी। बिना स्वीकृति बेचना कानूनन जुर्म है। वैसे लोगों पर कार्रवाई होगी।

