रिजल्ट:10 नवंबर को मतगणना के लिए बनाए जाएंगे 14 टेबुल

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
जिले के चारो विधानसभा में मतदान समाप्त होने के बाद बुधवार देर रात तक शहर के बाजार समिति प्रांगण में ईवीएम जमा किया गया। गुरुवार को प्रेक्षक व राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों की मौजूदगी में बज्रगृह को सील कर दिया गया। 199 ब्रह्मपुर, 200 बक्सर, 201 डुमरांव, 202 राजपुर सुरक्षित का ईवीएम यहां रखा गया है। इस मौके पर प्रेक्षक, सभी विधानसभा के आरओ के अलावा प्रत्याशी और उनके प्रतिनिधि उपस्थित थे। बुधवार की देर रात लगभग 3 बजे तक ईवीएम जमा करने की प्रक्रिया चली।

ईवीएम जमा होने के बाद मतदान के प्रतिशत की स्थिति साफ हो गयी है। जिले में लगभग 55.41 प्रतिशत वोट पड़े हैं। जिसमे 386582 पुरुष व 314199 महिला मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया है। मतगणना 10 नवम्बर को सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू किया जाएगा। सभी विधानसभा में मतगणना के लिए 14 टेबल बनाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा एक पोस्टल बैलेट पेपर की जांच के बाद गणना होगी। जिसके लिए अब मतगणनाकर्मियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। बज्रगृह के बाहर सुरक्षा की विशेष व्यवस्था की गयी है। निगरानी के लिए सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया गया है व सीआरपीएफ के जवान को तैनात किया गया है।

