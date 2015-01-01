पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:छह दिसंबर तक होगी 165 पुरुषों की नसबंदी

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन दिसंबर को सदर अस्पताल व चार को डुमरांव अनुमंडल अस्पताल में होगा मेगा कैंप का आयोजन

जिले में प्रजनन दर को नियंत्रित रखने के लिए समय-समय पर परिवार नियोजन कार्यक्रम के तहत अभियान चलाए जाते हैं। जिसके माध्यम से पुरुषों को जागरूक तो किया ही जाता है, वहीं महिलाओं को भी परिवार नियोजन के लिए प्रेरित किया जाता है। इस क्रम में राज्य मुख्यालय के निर्देशानुसार जिले में 23 नवंबर से पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा का आयोजन किया गया है। जिसके तहत जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में विशेष अभियान चलाकर पुरुषों को नसबंदी कराने के लिए जागरूक और प्रेरित किया जाएगा।

अभियान के संबंध में सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जितेंद्र नाथ ने बताया कि इस बार जिले में कुल 165 पुरुषों की नसबंदी का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। इसके लिए प्रत्येक प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों को 15-15 नसबंदी का लक्ष्य दिया गया है। जिसमें प्रत्येक पीएचसी को 10 कन्वेंशन वासेक्टोमी (सीवी) तथा पांच नो स्कैंडल वासेक्टोमी (एनएसवी) का लक्ष्य है। वहीं, महिलाओं के लिए बंध्याकरण आदि का लक्ष्य निर्धारित है। जिसमें जिले की 440 महिलाओं का बंध्याकरण, 568 को कॉपर-टी तथा 1136 महिलाओं को अंतरा की सुई देना है। जिसका लक्ष्य प्रखंडों को आवंटित किया जा चुका है।

दो चरणों में संचालित किया जाएगा अभियान : सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जितेंद्र नाथ ने बताया इस वर्ष ‘परिवार नियोजन में पुरुषों की साझेदारी जीवन में लाए स्वास्थ्य और खुशहाली’ थीम के साथ 30 नवंबर से 6 दिसंबर तक पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इसके अंतर्गत 23 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक उत्प्रेरक गतिविधियों का आयोजन कर इच्छुक लाभार्थियों को पंजीकृत किया जाएगा। वहीं, 30 नवंबर से 6 दिसंबर तक पुरुष नसबंदी के साथ-साथ महिला बंध्याकरण, अंतरा, गर्भनिरोधक, गोलियां एवं आईयूसीडी इत्यादि सेवा देने का कार्य किया जाएगा। पखवाड़ा का आयोजन दो चरणों में किया जाना है, प्रथम चरण में 23 से 29 नवंबर तक एएनएम व आशा घर-घर जाकर आमजनों से संपर्क करेंगी।

