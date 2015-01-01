पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पहल:जिले में 20 मॉडल आंगनबाड़ी का होगा निर्माण, अबतक 12 बनकर हुए तैयार

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एकीकृत बाल विकास सेवा (आईसीडीएस) योजना के तहत संचालित जिले के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों की दशा व दिशा बदलने लगी है। इस क्रम में आईसीडीसी विभाग के स्तर से आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों को हाईटेक बनाया जा रहा है। इसके लिए विभाग ने जिले के 32 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का चयन किया है। जिनको मॉडल आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बनाना है। इस क्रम में अब तक जिले के 12 केंद्रों को मॉडल बनाया जा चुका है। विभागीय जानकारी के अनुसार जिले निर्वाचन की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद शेष बचे आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों को मॉडल बनाने के दिशा में युद्ध स्तर पर काम शुरू किया जाएगा। इन आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र भवनों में पेयजल एवं शौचालय की समुचित व्यवस्था होगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि योजना का मुख्य उद्देश्य ग्रामीण स्तर के बच्चों को प्ले स्कूल की तर्ज पर शिक्षा दी जा सके। ताकि, वह बौद्धिक व मानसिक रूप से विकसित हो सकें।
मॉडल होने के बाद बदल जाएगा लूक
आईसीडीएस की डीपीओ तरणी कुमारी ने बताया चयनित आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के मॉडल होने के बाद उनका लुक बदल जाएगा। केंद्रों में नामांकित बच्चों को आने वाले दिनों में खेल-खेल में ही पढ़ाया जा सकेगा। मॉडल होने के बाद आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र में फर्नीचर, खाने की वस्तुएं, औजार, दवांइयां, सीखने सिखाने का सामान, किताबें, खिलौने, संदेश और जानकारी की सामग्री बांटने का सामान आदि सुविधाएं उपलब्ध होंगी। जिसका लाभ आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर नामांकित बच्चों को मिलेगा। जिन नए केंद्रों पर काम किया जाना है, उनमें चौसा परियोजना अंतर्गत केंद्र संख्या 20, इटाढ़ी परियोजना अंतर्गत केंद्र संख्या 116 व 87, डुमरांव परियोजना में केंद्र संख्या 27, 65 व 191, सिमरी परियोजना में केंद्र संख्या 158 व 51, चक्की स्थित केंद्र संख्या 33, नावानगर में केंद्र संख्या 102 व 105 को मॉडल बनाया जाएगा। इनके अलावा ब्रह्मपुर परियोजना के केंद्र संख्या 25 व 108 तथा चौगाईं व केसठ क्रमश: केंद्र संख्या 34 व 7 को मॉडल किया जाना है।

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों को बनाया जा रहा हाईटेक, खेल-खेल में बच्चों को पढ़ाने की दिशा में की जा रही है पहल

कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन करना है जरूरी

  • घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क अवश्य पहने
  • अपने साथ अल्कोहलयुक्त हैंड सैनिटाइजर भी रख लें
  • लोगों से अवाश्यक दूरी बनाकर चले और मिले
  • समय-समय पर साबुन से अनिवार्य रूप से हाथ धोए
  • बिना कारण भीड़-भाड़ न जुटने दें और न ही भीड़ में जाएं

पूर्व में भी हुआ है 12 मॉडल आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का निर्माण
आईसीडीएस के डीसी महेंद्र कुमार ने बताया मॉडल तकनीकी के तहत 12 केंद्र का निर्माण कार्य पूरा कर उसे संचालित भी किया जा रहा है। ये सभी केंद्र छोटे बच्चों के समग्र विकास के लिए उनके शारीरिक, मानसिक व बौद्धिक विकास में सहायक होगा। तथा उनके स्वस्थ्य जीवन में स्कूल पूर्व शिक्षा और पोषाहार का भी आwधार है। बच्चों के समग्र विकास के लिए प्ले स्कूल के तर्ज पर आंगनबाड़ी में बच्चों को सुविधा दी जाएगी। इसको लेकर जिले में 20 मॉडल आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र भवन का निर्माण कराया जाना है। इन भवनों का निर्माण बाढ़ तथा भूकंप जैसी आपदाओं से बचाव को ध्यान में रखते हुए कराया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें