पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फैसला आज:मतगणना केंद्र के 500 मी. में धारा 144, नौ बजे से आएगा पहला रुझान

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चार विधानसभा सीटों के लिए शहर के बाजार समिति परिसर में होगी मतगणना

आज फैसले की घड़ी
जिले के चार विधानसभा सीटों के लिए मतगणना शहर के बाजार समिति परिसर में होगा। सुबह आठ बजे से काउंटिंग की शुरुआत होगी। सबसे पहले पोस्टल बैलेट की काउंटिंग की जाएगी। इसके बाद ईवीएम से पड़े मतों की गिनती शुरू की जाएगी। मतगणना काे लेकर काउंटिंग हाॅल के पांच सौ मीटर तक कि दूरी में 144 धारा लागू रहेगा। पहला रुझान सुबह 9 बजे से आने की उम्मीद है। इसको लेकर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सह डीएम अमन समीर केंद्र का निरीक्षण आदि कर पहले से विभिन्न बिंदुओं पर निर्देशित किया गया है। डीएम अमन समीर ने शांतिपूर्ण मतगणना की प्रक्रिया सम्पन्न कराने के लिए भारतीय दण्ड प्रक्रिया संहिता धारा-144 में प्रदत शक्तियों का प्रयोग करते हुए सम्पूर्ण मतगणना परिसर के मुख्य गेट से 500 मीटर के क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत निम्नांकित आदेश जारी किया है। मतगणना केन्द्र के 500 मीटर के क्षेत्र में धारा-144 लागू रहेगा।

काउंटिंग हॉल के बाहर बड़ी संख्या में तैनात रहेंगे सशत्र सुरक्षा बल के जवान

हथियार के प्रदर्शन पर कार्रवाई
किसी भी प्रकार के उतेजना फैलानेवाले, वक्तव्य देने वाले व्यक्तियों के विरूद्व त्वरित निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई की जायेगी। किसी भी प्रकार के आग्नेयास्त्र या हथियार, तलवार, भाला, लाठी का प्रदर्शन करने वाले व्यक्तियों व समूहों के विरुद्ध त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए संबंधित पुलिस पदाधिकारी उसे गिरफ्तार करेंगे।

जुलूस, धरना पर रहेगी रोक
किसी भी प्रकार के सभा, जुलूस, धरना या प्रदर्शन तथा ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र का प्रयोग नहीं करेंगे। यह आदेश दिनांक 9 नवम्बर को निर्गत किया गया, जो दिनांक 10 नवम्बर के पूर्वाह्न 6 बजे से मतगणना समाप्ति के उद्घोष तक प्रभावी रहेगा। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर प्रवेश द्वार पर ही पुलिस प्रशासन की प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दी गई है।

व्यवस्था को लेकर सजग प्रशासन
मतगणना केंद्र की विधि व्यवस्था का जायजा लेने के साथ ही अधिकारियों की टीम बैरिकेडिंग मतगणना परिसर दूरसंचार व्यवस्था वज्र वाहन अग्निशमन की सुविधा एवं साफ सफाई की व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर पूरी तरह से सजग है। लाइटिंग की व्यवस्था पर भी तत्पर है। मीडिया सेल के लिए टेलीविजन जिस पर डिस्प्ले किया जाएगा की व्यवस्था कर दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें