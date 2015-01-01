पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म- आस्था:खरना के बाद 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत शुरू, आज अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे व्रती

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छठी मइया के गीतों से गुलजार हुआ पूरा इलाका, खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने को लेकर व्रतियों के घर पहुंचे लोग

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू हो गया है। दूसरे दिन व्रतियों ने खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। जिसके बाद 36 घंटों का निर्जला व्रत शुरू हो गया। इसके लिए व्रतियों में सुबह से तैयारी कर रखी थी। शाम होते ही चावल-गुड़ की खीर, रोटी या पूड़ी बनाकर विधिवत पूजा कर भगवान को भोग अर्पित किया। तत्पश्चात व्रतियों में भी प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। पहला चैत्र मास में और दूसरा कार्तिक मास में। अमूमन, कार्तिक मास में लोग बढ़-चढ़कर इस पर्व में हिस्सा लेते हैं। चूंकि, चैती छठ काफी कठिन होता है।

कोरोना वायरस महामारी के बीच जारी गाइडलाइन के बाद भी कार्तिक छठ में आस्था से सराबोर अधिकाधिक लोग घाट पर ही पूजा की तैयारी किये हैं। उल्लेखनीय है बिहार व यूपी में इस पर्व को बड़ी ही धूमधाम और पूरी निष्ठा के साथ मनाया जाता है। चार दिनों के इस अनुष्ठान में सफाई और पवित्रता का खास ख्याल रखा जाता है।

छठ पर्व का है अपना ऐतिहासिक महत्व

छठ पर्व का अपना एक ऐतिहासिक महत्व है। इस पर्व में व्रती लगातार 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत रखते हैं, जो अपने आप में बड़ी बात है। छठ पर्व में सूर्य देव की पूजा की जाती है और उन्हें अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। जो धरती पर जीवन का स्रोत हैं। सूर्य से ही पूरी दुनिया को ऊर्जा प्राप्त होती है। मान्यता है कि सूर्य शीत में प्रवेश करते हैं। इस लिए नदी या तालाबों में जल में खड़े होकर सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने का परंपरा है। पौराणिक मान्यता के अनुसार छठी मैया या षष्ठी माता संतानों की रक्षा करती हैं और उन्हें दीर्घायु प्रदान करती हैं। शास्त्रों में षष्ठी देवी को ब्रह्मा जी की मानस पुत्री भी कहा गया है। पुराणों में इन्हें मां कात्यायनी भी कहा गया है, जिनकी पूजा नवरात्रि में षष्ठी तिथि पर होती है। षष्ठी देवी को ही बिहार-झारखंड की स्थानीय भाषा में छठ मैया कहा गया है।

गंगा घाटों व जल स्रोतों पर जाने पर प्रतिबंध
छठ पर्व पर व्रतियों व उनके परिजन मिलकर नदियों या तालाबों के पास इकट्ठा होते हैं। लेकिन, इस बार कोरोना वायरस को रोकने के लिए सरकार ने जल स्रोतों के पास जमा होने, पूजन, स्नान आदि पर रोक तो नहीं लगाई है। लेकिन, इसके लिए डीएम अमन समीर ने बक्सर व डुमरांव अनुमंडल के एसडीओ व एसडीपीओ के जिम्मे लोगों व व्रतियों को सुरक्षा के साथ व्रत करने में मदद का निर्देश जारी किया है। ताकि कोरोना के संक्रमण पर रोक लगाई जा सके। लेकिन, प्रशासन ने व्रत करने पर रोक नहीं लगाई है। लोग, आज सुबह फलों की खरीदारी कर शाम को घर या बाहर कहीं जलाशय में ही अर्घ्य दे सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें