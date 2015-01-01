पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  Buxar
  • Advice Should Not Be Given To Elderly People Above 60 Years Of Age And Children Below 10 Years To Save People From Corona.

सलाह:कोरोना से लोगों को बचाने को लेकर 60 वर्ष के ऊपर के बुजुर्ग व 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों को घाट पर नहीं जाने की दी सलाह

बक्सर/धनसोई3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच बिहार का लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ अब काफी नजदीक है। इसको लेकर छठ घाटों पर भारी संख्या में भीड़ होती है। परंतु इसको लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग तथा गृह विभाग ने गाइडलाइन जारी किया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव प्रत्यय अमृत ने पत्र जारी कर दिशा निर्देश जारी किया है। जिसमें यह बताया गया है कि छठ घाटों पर सार्वजनिक पब्लिक एड्रेस सिस्टम के द्वारा कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर जानकारी दी जाएगी। इस दौरान यह भी दिशा निर्देश दिया गया है कि छठ पर्व के दौरान बुखार से पीड़ित व्यक्ति, गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त व्यक्ति, 60 वर्ष के उपर के व्यक्ति तथा 10 वर्ष के नीचे के बच्चों के अभिभावकों को यह सलाह दिया गया है कि वह छठ घाटों पर न जाएं। तालाबों पर अवस्थित घाटों पर, छठ व्रत के दौरान प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। जबकि आपस में दो गज की दूरी का पालन करना जरूरी होगा। नदी में, तलाब में अर्घ्य देने के दौरान डुबकी लगाने पर रोक लगा दी गयी। यह भी कहा गया है कि अर्घ्य देने की व्यवस्था यथा संभव घर पर हीं करें।

छठ पूजा के दौरान रहेगी सभी प्रकार के सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों पर रोक, मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस बलों की रहेगी तैनाती

सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों तथा जागरण पर रहेगी रोक
गाइडलाइन के अनुसार छठ पूजा के दौरान सभी प्रकार के मेला, सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों तथा देवी जागरण का आयोजन किसी भी हाल में नही किया जाएगा। जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा आयोजकों के सहयोग से इन दिशा निर्देशों का व्यापक प्रचार प्रसार कराया जाएगा। ताकि लोगों के द्वारा स्वतः इसका पालन किया जा सके। जिला प्रशासन तथा पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा छठ पूजा के दौरान स्थिति पर नियंत्रण के लिए आवश्यक संख्या में मजिस्ट्रेट, पुलिस पदाधिकारियों, पुलिस बल की तैनाती की जाएगी। वहीं एनडीअारएफ तथा एसडीआरएफ की तैनाती भी की जाएगी।
इन नियमों का करना होगा पालन

  • छठ पूजा से संबंधित आयोजकों, समितियों तथा कार्यकर्ताओं को स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा जारी किए गए दिशा निर्देश को पालन करना जरूरी होगा।
  • छठ पूजा घाट पर बार बार छुए जाने वाले बांस, बैरिकेंडिंग समय-समय पर सैनिटाइज करते रहें।
  • खतरनाक घाटों के बारे में आम-जन को समाचार के माध्यम से सूचना दी जाए। ताकि घाटों पर भीड़ भाड़ नहीं हो।
  • छठ पूजा घाट पर इधर उधर थूकने पर प्रतिबंध है।
  • छठ घाटों पर बैठने की व्यवस्था इस प्रकार से की जाए की दो गज की दूरी रहे।
  • मास्क का उपयोग किया जाए।
  • छठ घाट के आस-पास किसी भी प्रकार के खाद्य पदार्थ का स्टाल नहीं लगाया जाए।
  • कोई सामुदायिक भोज या प्रसाद का वितरण नही किया जाएगा। मास्क लगाकर हीं छठ घाटों पर जाएं स्थानीय छठ पूजा समिति, नागरिक, त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत के सदस्यों के द्वारा बैठक का आयोजन कर समन्वय स्थापित कर बैठक आयोजित कर कोविड-19 से संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारों द्वारा जारी किए गए दिशा निर्देशों तथा मास्क के उपयोगों को को प्रचार प्रसार करें।
