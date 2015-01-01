पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उमड़ रही भीड़:ऑनलाइन के बाद अब ऑफलाइन फाॅर्म जमा करने को काॅलेज में उमड़ रही भीड़

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्नातक पार्ट वन का फाॅर्म जमा करने काॅलेज पहुंच रहे है छात्र-छात्राएं

स्नातक प्रथम खंड के परीक्षा फाॅर्म को ऑनलाइन करने के बाद छात्र छात्राएं अब उसे काॅलेज कार्यालय में ऑफलाइन भी जमा कर रहे है। जिस कारण नगर के डीके काॅलेज व सुमित्रा काॅलेज दोनों में भीड़ उमड़ रही है। सोमवार को दोनों काॅलेजों में बड़ी संख्या में छात्र-छात्राएं आॅफ लाईन फार्म जमा करने पहुंचे थे। सुमित्रा काॅलेज प्रबंधन द्वारा छात्राओं के आॅफ लाइन फार्म जमा कराने के लिए विशेष काउंटर बनाया गया था। ताकी साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो सके। वही डीके काॅलेज में छात्रों की भीड़ कई बार अधिक हो रही थी।

जिस कारण काॅलेज प्रबंधन को भी कुछ देर के लिए परेशान होना पड़ा। बता दें कि स्नातक प्रथम खंड में परीक्षा देने वालों को पहले आन लाइन फार्म भरवाया गया। बाद में वही फार्म ऑफलाइन भी काॅलेज कार्यालय में जमा करना है। प्रबंधनों द्वारा दोनों आॅफलाइन फार्म जमा करने की तिथि निर्धारित करने के बाद अब छात्र-छात्राएं काॅलेज में पहुंच फाॅर्म जमा करने लगे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें