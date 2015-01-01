पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:कार्यशाला में कलाकारों ने गीत प्रस्तुत कर बताईं भोजपुरी गीतों की बारीकियां

ब्रह्मपुर27 मिनट पहले
  • भदवर गांव के उत्तर टोला में आयोजित हुआ कार्यक्रम

ब्रह्मपुर प्रखंड के भदवर गांव में भोजपुरी संगीत कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें नवोदित कलाकारों के बीच भोजपुरी गीत-संगीत व इसके कायदे की समझ विकसित की गई। वरिष्ठ कलाकारों ने भोजपुरी गीतों को ढोलक, हारमोनियम और झाल आदि पारंपरिक वाद्ययंत्रों के माध्यम से भोजपुरी के कई सुंदर स्वर लहरियों की प्रस्तुति दी।

जिससे मौजूद आधुनिक युग के कलाकारों ने शिक्षा ली। दिवाली की पूर्व संध्या पर उत्तर टोला निवासी संगीत मर्मज्ञ पंडित राधेश्याम तिवारी के दालान में उक्त कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। जहां भदवर व बराढ़ी गांव के दर्जन भर ख्यातिलब्ध कलाकारों ने शिरकत किया। कैसे छोडूं आज.. जीवन बना ले पगला हरि गुण गाई के...हमसे तनिक बतियाएं ल.. व स्व. नथुनी सिंह रचित गीत कन्हैया कईसन जतरा कईले हो राम.. आदि सुनाया।

व्यास ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि सीमा पर तैनात एक फौजी कैसे अपनी पत्नी को बताता है कि फर्ज पूरा करना कितना जरूरी है। वहीं विजय व्यास ने पहिले त पइयां पड़ीं हम सरसती मईया के... गाकर खूब वाहवाही लूटी। मुश्किल है बचना मुरली वाले की निगाहों से.. देली ओरहनवा राधा... सुनी यशोदा मईया तोहार कन्हैया हो हमनी के बड़ा दुख देला.. प्रस्तुत किया।

गाने के बाद व्याख्या करते हुए बताया कि किस तरह राधा अपनी सखियों के साथ कृष्ण की शिकायत करने यशोदा मईया के पास जाते हैं। मां उलाहना नहीं लेती हैं। कहती हैं मेरा लल्ला तो अभी बच्चा है उसे क्या पता तुमलोगों से ठिठोली कैसे करनी है। तुम्ही लोग उसको परेशान करती हो।

मौके पर ढोलक बजाकर संगीत को लयबद्ध कराने वालों में सुरेंद्र सिंह, योगेंद्र साह, विजय व्यास, अमरेंद्र चौधरी, बबन साह, रामशंकर तिवारी, भोला यादव, सुदर्शन चौधरी, जितेंद्र तिवारी, इंद्रमणि पांडेय, बुटन तिवारी, विक्रमा तिवारी, अविनाश तिवारी, दीपक तिवारी, रामेंद्र तिवारी, शिवकुमार तिवारी, अजितेश तिवारी, भोला तिवारी, विशेश्वर तिवारी, ब्यूटी कुमार, रजनीश चौधरी, राधेश्याम तिवारी आदि थे।

