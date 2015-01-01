पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान:कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर जिले में 5 दिसंबर तक चलेगा जागरुकता अभियान

बक्सर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सजग रहना जरूरी है। इसको लेकर मास्क का उपयोग करते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कर ही इसके संक्रमण के प्रभाव को रोका जा सकता है। यह बात डीएम अमन समीर ने प्रेस वार्ता कर कही। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर मुख्य सचिव द्वारा वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में स्पष्ट किया गया है कि लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए जागरूकता अभियान चलाई जाए। जिसके आलोक में 5 दिसंबर तक पूरे जिले क्षेत्र में जागरूकता अभियान चलाई जाएगी।

इस दौरान लोगों से अपील की जाएगी कि वह बिना मास्क पहने सार्वजनिक स्थान पर ना जाएं। इतना ही नहीं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का अनुपालन भी अवश्य करें, ताकि कोरोनावायरस के प्रभाव को रोका जा सके। डीएम ने कहा कि संक्रमण के प्रभाव को रोकने के लिए विभिन्न तरह की टेस्टिंग कराई जा रही है। जिसमें आरटीपीसीआर, एंटी जन और टू नेट के तहत जांच की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में अभी तक कुल 339613 टेस्ट कराए गए हैं। जिसमें आरटीपीसीआर 32924 व एंटीजन 2,95177 जबकि टू नेट 11,512 टेस्ट हो चुके हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि सोमवार को स्कूल 2932 का टेस्टिंग हुआ था। जिसमें एक पॉजिटिव पाया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था को लेकर सिविल सर्जन डॉ जितेंद्र नाथ को पूर्व से निदेशित किया गया है। उन्होंने कोरोना से संबंधित बिंदुओं पर दिए गए निर्देश के बारे में जानकारी दिया।

बढ़ाया जा रहा है टेस्टिंग सेंटर
अन्य राज्यों में कोविड-19 को लेकर बढ़ते जा रहे सख्ती को ध्यान में रखते हुए राज्य सरकार द्वारा प्राप्त गाइडलाइन के आधार पर बक्सर जिले में टेस्टिंग सेंटर बढ़ाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। डीएम ने बताया कि रेलवे स्टेशन पर चल रहा है टेस्टिंग सेंटर को और मजबूत की जाएगी साथी बाहर से आने वाले हर किसी की जांच कराई जाएगी। उन्होंने अन्य राज्यों में दिल्ली, हरियाणा, गुजरात, हिमाचल प्रदेश व राजस्थान का उदाहरण देते हुए कहा कि लापरवाही करने से बचें। तभी इस जंग को जीता जा सकता है।

कोरोना को लेकर जिले में होगी रैंडम जांच

परदेशियों को टेस्ट कराना होगा जरूरी : रेलवे स्टेशन पर हर आने वाले यात्रियों की कोरोना टेस्ट कराई जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस को लेकर संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को दिशा निर्देश जारी करते हुए स्पष्ट तौर पर कहा गया है कि बक्सर जिले में आने वाले रेल यात्रियों की टेस्टिंग रेलवे स्टेशन पर ही करा ली जाए। हालांकि उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि कोरोना के लेकर पूरे जिले में रैंडम टेस्ट भी कराई जा रही है इसके साथ ही बस पड़ाव आदि जगहों पर भी टेस्ट करने की प्रक्रिया को तेज की जा रही है।

डीएम ने कहा- ना बरतें लापरवाही
प्रेस मीडिया के माध्यम से डीएम अमन समीर ने जिले वासियों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि कोरोना से बचाव में जागरूकता बहुत जरूरी है। साथ ही सभी का सहयोग भी आवश्यक है। ऐसे में हर किसी को मास्क का प्रयोग करते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना होगा। वहीं उन्होंने कहा कि जाट सेंटर की भी व्यवस्था की गई है जहां लोग अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करा सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि करुणा अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। ऐसे में हम सभी को सजगता बरतने की जरूरत है। इस दौरान सिविल सर्जन डॉ जितेंद्र नाथ, जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी के के चक्रवर्ती, जिला सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी कन्हैया कुमार आदि रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें