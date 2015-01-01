पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल में ऑनलाइन आयोजन:राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में बैंक को तीन करोड़ की हुई रिकवरी

बक्सर8 घंटे पहले
पक्ष में सुनवाई के बाद चेक देते न्यायिक पदाधिकारी।

बिहार राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार बक्सर के निर्देशानुसार शनिवार को विधिक सेवा सदन एवं व्यवहार न्यायालय में वर्चुअल विधि द्वारा राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। जिसका शुभारंभ प्रभारी जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश सह अध्यक्ष जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार बक्सर धीरेंद्र बहादुर सिंह, प्रिंसिपल जज अशोक कुमार पांडेय, डालसा के सचिव धर्मेंद्र कुमार तिवारी, एडीजे शशिकांत चौबे द्वारा द्वीप प्रज्वलित कर किया गया। वादों के निष्पादन के लिए छह बेंचो का गठन किया गया था।

जिसमें कुल 24 कोर्ट वादों का निष्पादन हुआ।जिसमें मोटर वाहन के दो बार 3,50000, एन आई एक्ट का 1 वाद, आपराधिक मामला का चार ,माप तोल के दो, बिजली के 14, खनन के एक वाद शामिल है। बिजली के 14 वादों से 220000 के समझौते पर हुआ। जबकि मोटर वाहन वाद में दुर्गावती देवी को 300000 का समझौता हुआ एवं श्री भगवान दुबे को एमवी 03/ 11 में 50000 की राशि प्रदान की गई।

बैंक वाद में कुल 469 वाद का निष्पादन हुआ। जिसमें यूको बैंक के 11 वाद, बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के चार ,बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के चार, दक्षिण बिहार ग्रामीण बैंक के 54, पंजाब नेशनल बैंक 186, स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के 203 वादों का निष्पादन हुआ। जिसमें बैंक को लगभग तीन करोड़ की संपदा राशि प्राप्त हुई।

छह बेंचों का किया गया था गठन

6 बेंचो में न्यायिक पदाधिकारी में एडीजे द्वितीय धीरेंद्र बहादुर सिंह, राकेश कुमार द्वितीय सीजीएम, मुक्तेश मनोहर जेएम, शशिकांत चौधरी एडीजे, अशोक कुमार पाठक प्रधान न्यायाधीश,अविनाश शर्मा एडीजे समेत पैनल अधिवक्ता चंद्रकला, अधिवक्ता पवन कुमार श्रीवास्तव, रंजन सिन्हा, महेंद्र कुमार चौबे, संजय कुमार चौबे,धर्मेंद्र कुमार तिवारी ने वादों का समझौता किया।

इस अवसर पर रिलायंस इंश्योरेंस से प्रेम चंद श्रीवास्तव, नेशनल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी के प्रबंधक मनीष कुमार, अधिवक्ता डॉ विष्णुदत्त द्विवेदी, विद्युत विभाग के नीरज सिन्हा एवं अन्य अधिवक्ता गण के साथ कर्मचारी दीपेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव ,सुधीर कुमार, संजीव कुमार, सुमित कुमार ,मो अकबर अली, मनोज कुमार रवानी, सुनील कुमार, पारा विधिक स्वयंसेवक से अविनाश कुमार श्रीवास्तव, सुंदरम कुमार, मदन कुमार प्रजापति ,हरिराम यादव,शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, अशोक कुमार शामिल रहे। इस दौरान कोविड-19 के मानकों का पूरा ख्याल करते हुए वादों का निष्पादन किया गया। इसके साथ ही सभी से संक्रमण के प्रभाव से बचाव को लेकर मास्क पहनते हुए सजग रहने की बात कही गई।

