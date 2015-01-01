पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिज्लट:फैसले से पहले ...कोई मंदिर गया कोई अपनों से बात कर बिताई शाम

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • क्षेत्र की जनता के साथ बात करते रहे बक्सर से कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी संजय कुमार तिवारी

मतगणना के एक दिन पूर्व भी पहले की तरह क्षेत्र की जनता के साथ बातचीत करते हुए अपने इलेक्शन एजेंट के साथ चर्चा करते हुए जीत के आश्वस्त के मुद्रा में कांग्रेस के सिटिंग उम्मीदवार संजय कुमार तिवारी उर्फ मुन्ना तिवारी पूरे दिन लोगों के बीच में रहे। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने समर्थकों व महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ता व पदाधिकारियों से भी रूबरू होते रहे। इस तरह सुबह से लेकर देर शाम तक लोगों के साथ समय बताएं।

अपने अभिकर्ताओं के साथ बैठक करते रहेे कांग्रेस के विश्वनाथ

राजपुर सुरक्षित विधानसभा क्षेत्र के महागठबंधन के कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार विश्वनाथ राम मतगणना के एक दिन पहले यानी सोमवार को अपने क्षेत्र के लोगों से मिलते जुलते रहे। इसके साथ ही वे अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ देर शाम तक बैठक किया। इसके अलावा उन्होंने चुनाव अभिकर्ताओं से कई बिंदुओं पर बात किया की काउंटिंग के दौरान क्या करना है क्या नहीं करना है।

पूजा पाठ कर परशुराम चौबे ने अपनी जीत व सरकार के बनने की कामना की

मतगणना के एक दिन पूर्व पहले की तरह एनडीए बक्सर भाजपा के उम्मीदवार परशुराम चौबे अपने पैतृक महादेव की विधिवत पूजा किया। उन्होंने बिहार के विकास व प्रगति के लिए अपनी जीत के साथ बिहार में एनडीए की सरकार बनने के लिए महादेव से प्रार्थना की। इसके बाद क्षेत्र के लोगों के साथ बातचीत करते हुए एनडीए के कार्यकर्ता व पदाधिकारियों के साथ वार्ता करते हुए अपने इलेक्शन एजेंट के साथ भी कई बिंदुओं पर बातचीत किया।

लोगों से मिल कुशल क्षेम पूछती रही जदयू उम्मीदवार अंजुम आरा

डुमरांव विधानसभा क्षेत्र की जदयू महिला उम्मीदवार अंजुम आरा सोमवार को सबसे पहले क्षेत्र के लोगों से मिलते जुलते हुए उनका हालचाल जाना। इसके साथ ही पिछले दिनों की गतिविधियों के बारे में भी जानकारियां ली। वहीं दोपहर में अपने चुनाव अभिकर्ता ओं के साथ बैठक कर कई बिंदुओं पर चर्चा करते हुए मतगणना से संबंधित पहलुओं पर चर्चा की। वहीं कागजी कार्य भी किया।

