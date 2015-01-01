पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म-अध्यात्म:भागवत कथा में हुआ प्रभु श्रीकृष्ण के जन्म का वर्णन

बक्सर6 घंटे पहले
  • सगरांव में श्रीमदभगवत कथा के चौथे दिन आचार्य रणधीर ओझा ने भागवत कथा का बताया महत्व

जिले के सगरांव गांव में आयोजित श्रीमदभगवत कथा के चौथे दिन आचार्य रणधीर ओझा ने भगवान श्री कृष्ण के जन्म प्रसंग का वर्णन किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि मथुरा, वृन्दावन व काशी आदि तीर्थ स्थलों के अलावा अन्य मंदिरों में हर साल जन्माष्टमी को भगवान श्री कृष्ण का जन्मोत्सव मनाया जाता है। लेकिन जब तक तुम्हारे ह्रदय में भगवान का जन्म नहीं होगा तब तक खुद के जीवन एवं समाज में आध्यात्मिक क्रांति संभव नहीं है। कथा का विस्तार देते हुए आचार्य श्री ने कहा कि जब पृथ्वी असुरों के अत्याचार के दुखी होकर संतो के पास जाती है तो संत ब्रह्माजी के पास जाते है, फिर ब्रह्माजी देवताओं के साथ भगवान के पास जाकर उनसे अवतार लेने के लिए प्रार्थना करते हैं और वे पृथ्वी पे अवतरित होते हैं।

श्री ओझा ने कहा कि व्यक्ति का ह्रदय पृथ्वी के सामान है, जिसमे नित्य नवीन विचारों का जन्म होता है कभी काम, कभी क्रोध, कभी लाभ तो कही ईर्ष्या एवं लोभ का जन्म होता है। यही विचार कंस है। सो हमें संत अथवा परमात्मा से इन विचारों से मुक्ति के लिए विनती करनी चाहि। देवकी व वासुदेव का उल्लेख करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि इस दम्पति के जीवन में अनेकों प्रकार के दुःख आए, कंस ने उनकी संपूर्ण राज्य को छीन कर कारागार में बंदी बना दिया। उनकी छह संतानों कि हत्या भी कर दी लेकिन उन दोनों का ईश्वर पे से विश्वास कम नहीं हुआ और जेल में रहते हुए भी निष्काम भाव से मंत्र का जाप करते हुए भगवान के आगमन कि प्रतीक्षा करते रहे।लिहाजा उन्हें परम ब्रह्म परमात्मा खुद पुत्र के रूप में प्राप्त हुए। आयोजनकर्ता जग नारायण पांडेय का कहना है कि कथा सुनने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं कि काफी संख्या में भीड़ जुट रही है। सफल बनाने में सुदामा पांडेय, प्रियव्रत पांडेय, भुवर पांडेय, सिद्धनाथ पांडेय आदि शामिल रहे।

