दुस्साहस:गोपालनगर चकिया में बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने युवक को मारी गोली

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • गोलीबारी की सूचना घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे एसपी, बोले- जल्द गिरफ्तार होंगे अपराधी

मंगलवार की दोपहर मुफ्फसिल थाना क्षेत्र के गोपाल नगर चकिया में हुई गोलीबारी के बाद पूरे इलाके में दहशत फैल गया। बताया जा रहा है कि पूर्व के आपसी विवाद को लेकर गोलीबारी हुई है। गोलीबारी के बाद चारों तरफ अफरा-तफरी मच गई। गोलीबारी में एक युवक गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। आनन-फानन में स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे सदर अस्पताल ले गया। स्थिति को गंभीरता से देखते हुए डॉक्टरों ने बनारस रेफर कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि पूर्व के आपसी विवाद को लेकर हुई गोलीबारी में विश्वजीत यादव पिता फागु यादव नामक युवक के पीठ में दो गोली लग गया।

गोली लगने से गंभीर रूप से जख्मी को बेहतर इलाज के लिए डॉक्टरों ने बनारस रेफर कर दिया है। गोलीबारी की सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर दल बल के साथ पुलिस पहुंची लेकिन तब तक अपराधी वहां से हथियार लहराते हुए फरार हो गए थे। सूचना मिलते ही घटनास्थल पर एसपी नीरज कुमार सिंह पहुंच कर पूरे मामले की बारीकी से जांच किए। एसपी नीरज कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि अपराधियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार कर जेल जाएगा।

गोलीबारी को इंद्रजीत हत्याकांड से जोड़ा जा रहा है
पुलिस सूत्र बताते हैं कि मंगलवार की हुई गोलीबारी मामला पूर्व के हत्याकांड से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। 2018 में हुए इंद्रजीत हत्या कांड में घायल के छोटे भाई को आरोपी बनाया गया था। इंद्रजीत स्थानीय नया बाजार का रहने वाला था। जिसकी मठिया मोड़ के समीप ही गोलियों से छलनी कर हत्या कर दी गई थी। उस हत्याकांड में घायल युवक विश्वजीत के छोटे भाई का नाम सामने आया था। उसी कांड में नाम आने से पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था। माना जा रहा है कि इस घटना का तार उसी से जुड़ा हुआ है। एसपी नीरज कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस पूर्व के मामले को जोड़कर जांच कर रही है जो भी संलिप्त अपराधियों होगा उसे गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा।

गैंगवार को लेकर मठिया मोहला रहता है चर्चा में
मठिया मोहल्ला अक्सर आपराधिक मामलों को लेकर चर्चा में रहता है इलाके में कई हत्या और दर्जनों बार हुई गोलीबारी से आपराधिक केंद्र बन हुआ है। बताया जा रहा है कि इलाके में आपसी वर्चस्व को लेकर दर्जनों हत्याएं हो चुकी है। लेकिन अपराधियों के बीच पुलिस का भय नही दिखता है। अपराधियों द्वारा कहीं भी बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम दे कर पुलिस के लिए एक बड़ी चुनौती खड़ी कर देते हैं।

घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर एसपी ने किया जांच
गोपालनगर चकिया में हुई दिनदहाड़े गोली बारी मामला को गंभीरता से लिया। एसपी नीरज कुमार सिंह मौके वारदात को पहुंचकर अपने मातहतों को जांच के लिए कई दिशा निर्देश दिए। एसपी ने पूर्व में हुए आपराधिक मामलों की को जोड़कर जांच करने का आदेश दिए। उन्होंने पूर्व में हुए आपराधिक मामले कि भी जानकारी ली।

