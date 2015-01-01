पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:कृष्णाब्रह्म के ढ़ेका गांव में पटवन को लेकर खूनी संघर्ष, एक जख्मी, केस

कृष्णाब्रह्म3 घंटे पहले
कृष्णाब्रह्म थाना क्षेत्र के सोवा पंचायत अंतर्गत के ढ़ेका गांव में सोमवार के दिन खेत पटवन को लेकर मारपीट का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। जिसमें एक व्यक्ति बुरी तरह जख्मी है।

जिसे पटना एम्स रेफर कर दिया गया है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मामला तब का बताया जा रहा है जब जख्मी अखिलेश सिंह मोटर पम्प के द्वारा अपने खेत को पटवन कर रहे थे। कुछ जरूरी काम के कारण कहीं गांव में ही जाना पड़ा। जब पुनः खेत पर पहुंचे तो खेत का पटवन अभी बाकी था तभी बगलगीर मनीष कुमार सिंह जबरन पानी को अपने खेत में मोड़ दिया। वहीं जख्मी बार-बार बोल रहा था अभी हमारे खेत का पटवन बाकी है तभी मनीष कुमार ने गाली गलौज करते हुए अखिलेश सिंह पर पागल भेड़िए की तरह झपट पड़ा। गाली गलौज की आवाज को सुन मनीष के घर से औरतें सहित पुरुष सरोज उर्फ जयशंकर सिंह और कृष्णा सिंह लाठी डंडा लेकर खेत में पहुंचे। अखिलेश सिंह निहत्थे और अकेले थे। तभी औरतें और पुरुष मिलकर अखिलेश सिंह को मार मार कर लहूलुहान कर दिए। मारपीट की जानकारी मिलते ही जख्मी के परिवार वाले घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे तभी मनीष और उसके घर की औरतें जख्मी के औरत को मारकर सर फोड़ दिए।

घटना के क्रम में जख्मी की पुत्री ने कृष्णाब्रह्म थाने में छह लोगों पर नामजद एफआईआर दर्ज किया है। जख्मी अखिलेश सिंह की पुत्री ने बताया कि पिता जी का उम्र 45 वर्ष है। सर में गहरी चोट लग जाने के कारण डॉक्टरों ने ब्रेन ऑपरेशन करने का सलाह दिया है।

