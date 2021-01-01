पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजकुमार की हैट्रिक:लीग मैच में बक्सर ने डुमरांव को दस विकेट से हराया आज यंग स्टार क्लब और न्यू फाइव स्टार के बीच मैच

बक्सर5 घंटे पहले
  • किला मैदान में पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए डुमरांव की टीम ने बनाए महज 58 रन

जिला क्रिकेट संघ के तत्त्वाधान में किला मैदान में एसजेवीएन द्वारा जिला क्रिकेट लीग (सीनियर डिवीजन) मैच का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। मंगलवार को जय हिंद क्रिकेट क्लब बक्सर और फेमस क्रिकेट क्लब डुमरांव के बीच मैच खेला गया। मैच में जय हिंद क्रिकेट क्लब बक्सर ने 10 विकेट से डुमरांव की टीम को परास्त करने के बाद विजयी घोषित किया गया।

बताया जा रहा है कि फेमस क्रिकेट क्लब ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 35 ओवर के मैच में 58 रन ही बना पाई। टीम पूरा ओवर खेले बिना ही 16.2 ओवर में ही ऑलआउट हो गई। टीम में सर्वाधिक रन शिवकांत यादव ने 22 गेंदों का सामना कर 1 चौके की मदद से 12 रन बनाए बाकी कोई भी खिलाड़ी दोहरे अंक प्राप्त नहीं कर पाया।

जय हिंद क्रिकेट क्लब के तरफ से राजकुमार सिंह शानदार गेंदबाजी करते हुए 3.5 ओवर में 17 रन देकर हैट्रिक सहित 04 विकेट प्राप्त किए। जिसमें उन्होंने चारों विकेट लगातार 4 बॉल पर बोल्ड के रूप आउट किया। जबकि मंटू यादव और मनीष पांडे ने दो-दो विकेट प्राप्त किए।

जय हिंद क्रिकेट क्लब ने 59 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा मात्र 8.1 ओवर में हीं बगैर किसी विकेट के क्षति के प्राप्त कर मैच को 10 विकेटों से जीत लिया। जयहिंद क्रिकेट क्लब के ओपनर बल्लेबाज आशीष कुमार ने 26 गेंदों का सामना कर 6 चौकों की मदद से नाबाद 33 रन और चंदन कुमार ने 17 गेंदों का सामना करते हुए 1 चौके की मदद से 9 रन नाबाद बनाए।

आज मैच के अंपायर चंद्रसेन मिश्रा और धर्मेंद्र पांडेय रहे जबकि स्कोरर मुकुंद उपाध्याय रहे। आज के मैच में मैदान में उपस्थित संघ के अध्यक्ष सुरेश कुमार अग्रवाल और सचिव विनय कुमार सिंह ने पराजित हुई डुमरांव की टीम को नसीहत दी कि आज के मैच में पराजय से निराश होने की जरूरत नहीं है, टीम इंडिया भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 36 रनों पर आउट होने के बाद वापसी करते हुए दोनों टेस्ट मैच जीते हैं, आपको भी उसी प्रकार से आगे के मैच में वापसी करने का प्रयास करना होगा।

