प्रेरणास्रोत:ब्रह्मास्त्र से जोड़कर अब युवाओं को भी होनहार और दृढ़निश्चयी बना रहे है ंअभिराम, कहा- जिले के युवाओं की बने पहचान, यह मेरा सपना

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
  • ब्रह्मास्त्र टोटल सेक्योर इण्डिया के प्रसिडेंड व प्रशिक्षक बने बक्सर के गोल्ड मेडेलिस्ट अभिराम सुंदर

हमारी उड़ान देखनी हो तो आसमान से कह दो थोड़ा और ऊंचा हो जाए। ठीक यहीं कहावत को चरितार्थ कर रहें हैं शहर के निवासी अभिराम सुंदर दुबे। कई उपलब्धियों को हासिल करने वाले अभिराम युवाओं का प्रेरणास्त्रोत बनते जा रहें हैं। क्योंकि उपलब्धियों पर उपलब्धि हासिल करना अब अभिराम सुंदर की आदत बन गयी है।

तभी तो कभी विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में जिला प्रशासन ने बक्सर जिले युथ आईकाॅन बनाया था। अभिराम को अब नयी सफलता ब्रह्मास्त्रा टोटल सेक्योर इण्डिया में मिली है। जहां कड़ी मेहनत और मजबूत हौसला व दिलों में जूनन के बदौलत ब्रह्मास्त्रा टोटल सेक्योर इण्डिया प्रेसिडेंट बनाए गये हैं। वहीं लेवल 3 ब्रह्मास्त्रा कांबेटिव के प्रशिक्षक बन कर अपने जैसा होनहार युवा भी बनाने का सपना पुरा कर रहें हैं।

क्या है ब्रह्मासत्र

ब्रह्मास्त्रा के फाउंडर सिफु रिद्धी दत्ता ने बताया कि ब्रह्मास्त्रा कांउटर-वायलेंस, आत्म-सुरक्षा व सिक्युरिटी के क्षेत्र मे काम करती है। ब्रह्मास्त्रा टोटल सेक्योर सेक्युरिटी सर्विस प्रदान करने वाली ऐजेंसी, कानुन स्थापित करने वाली संस्था जैसे पुलिस और साथ ही आम नागरिक को हिंसा से बचाव के क्षेत्र में शारीरिक व मनोवैज्ञानिक स्तर पर आत्मरक्षण के लिए युवाओं को तैयार करती है।

बिहार से पहली महिला ब्रह्मास्त्रा कांबेटिव प्रशिक्षक बनी कविता

बता दें कि ब्रह्मास्त्रा टोटल सेक्योर इण्डिया का मुख्यालय कोलकाता में 10 दिसंबर से 15 दिसंबर के बीच आयोजित हुआ था। जिसमें बक्सर से कविता और मृत्युंजय सिंह ने प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर व परीक्षा में सफल हो लेवल 1 प्रशिक्षक की डिग्री प्राप्त की। वहीं कविता पहली महिला हैं जो ब्रह्मास्त्रा कांबेटिव प्रशिक्षक बनी हैं।

कोविड के दौरान सोशल मिडिया के माध्यम से कर रहे थे लोगों को जागरूक

घरेलु हिंसा रोकने तथा महिलाओं व लड़कियों को आत्मरक्षा के गुर सिखाने के वाले ‘टीम अभि’ ने कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ अभियान शुरू किया था। इस टीम के युवा अब लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर नियमों का पालन करने की अपील कर रहे थे। फेसबुक और व्हाट्सएप्प के माध्यम से लोगों को मास्क का प्रयोग करने व शारीरिक दूरी का पालन करने की अपील किया जा रहा था।

