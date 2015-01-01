पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कसा शिकंजा:कमीशन भुगतान के लिए रिश्वत मांग रहे पोस्टमास्टर को सीबीआई ने रंगेहाथ दबोचा

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नई बाजार डाकघर के पोस्टमाटर के खिलाफ अभिकर्ता ने की थी सीबीआई से की थी शिकायत

डाक अभिकर्ता के कमीशन भुगतान के नाम पर रिश्वत मांगने वाले नया बाजार पोस्ट ऑफिस के पोस्टमास्टर अरूण कुमार पाण्डेय को सीबीआई की एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो की टीम ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वह डाक अभिकर्ता से 11 हजार रुपये बतौर रिश्वत डिमांड किये थे। बताया जा रहा है कि शुक्रवार की दोपहर करीब साढ़े 12 बजे सीबीआई की टीम ने छापा मारा। दर्जनभर की संख्या में रहे अधिकारियों ने घुसते ही अपना कार्ड दिखाया और पोस्टमास्टर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसकी जानकारी पोस्टमास्टर के परिजनों को भी दी। जानकारी के अनुसार सीबीआई ने छापेमारी इतनी गोपनीय ढंग से की गई कि इसकी जानकारी तनिक भी किसी को नहीं हुई। गिरफ्तारी के तुरंत बाद सीबीआई की टीम आरोपी पोस्टमास्टर को अपने साथ पटना लेती गयी। सीबीआई टीम के पोस्टऑफिस में घुसने पर अफरातफरी का माहौल कायम हो गया। अधिकारी से लेकर कर्मचारी और अभिकर्ता तक सन्न रह गए। हालांकि पूरी कार्रवाई करने में सीबीआई टीम ने महज 10 मिनट का समय लिया। जिससे कार्रवाई की भनक किसी को नहीं लग सकी।
अभिकर्ता से थी दस प्रतिशत की डिमांड
शिकायतकर्ता राकेश कुमार नई बाजार इलाके के ही रहने वाले हैं। वे नई बाजार पोस्टऑफिस शाखा से जुड़कर पिछले एक दशक से भी अधिक समय से डाक अभिकर्ता का कार्य कर रहे थे। उन्होंने बताया कि सबसे अधिक इन्वेस्टमेंट उनके द्वारा कराया गया है। करीब एक लाख दस हजार रुपया उसका कमीशन हो रहा था। लेकिन, ना तो पोस्टमास्टर द्वारा कमीशन का पैसा दिया जा रहा था और ना ही मेरा कोई काम कर रहे थे। जिससे मुझे आर्थिक संकटों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। जब उनसे कमीशन के पैसे मांगे तो दस प्रतिशत की राशि के हिसाब से 11 हजार रुपये अपने लिए बतौर रिश्वत मांगने लगे। जिसकी शिकायत मैंने सीबीआई से की। जिसके बाद सीबीआई की टीम ने शुक्रवार को कार्रवाई की है।

सत्यापन के बाद कार्रवाई
आधिकारिक सूत्रों के अनुसार पोस्टऑफिस के अभिकर्ता राकेश कुमार ने सीबीआई से लिखित शिकायत की थी। जिसमें सीबीआई की टीम ने सबसे पहले मामले की जांच कराई। मामला सही पाए जाने के बाद छापेमारी की गयी।

पांडेपुर निवासी हैं पोस्टमास्टर
गिरफ्तार किये गए पोस्ट मास्टर जिले के पांडेपुर के रहने वाले हैं। जो वर्तमान में शहर के नेहरू नगर में अपने घर में रहते हैं। उन्हें जानने वालों ने बताया कि वे रिश्वतखोरी में फंसा दिए गए हैं। जबकि उनकी ऐसी कोई शिकायत नहीं रही है।

जाति को लेकर होता है विवाद
नई बाजार पोस्टऑफिस के पोस्टमास्टर की रिश्वत में नाम आने और गिरफ्तारी के बाद कई अंदरूनी पहेलियां भी सामने आई हैं। इसी डाकघर में कार्यरत अन्य कर्मियों व डाक अभिकर्ताओं ने नाम नहीं छापने की शर्त पर यह जानकारी साझा की हूं कि उक्त पोस्टऑफिस में जातिगत दुर्भावना को लेकर कई बार झड़प की स्थितियां बनती रही हैं। ऐसी आशंका है कि पोस्टमास्टर को इस तरह ट्रैप करवाना दो दिन पूर्व हुए एक विवाद की परिणति है।
अधिकारियों को भी सूचना नहीं

पूरे मामले को लेकर दिनभर उहापोह की स्थिति रही। कोई भी अधिकारी कुछ भी बताने से परहेज करते रहे। डीएम अमन समीर और एसपी नीरज कुमार ने बताया कि पोस्टऑफिस केंद्र सरकार का उपक्रम है। वहां राज्य की पुलिस या कोई अन्य टीम कार्रवाई नहीं करती। सेंट्रल ब्यूरो ऑफ इन्वेस्टिगेशन (सीबीआई) की टीम जिला को कोई सूचना नहीं देती।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें