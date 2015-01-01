पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:नगर परिषद की टीम ने लिया छठ घाट का जायजा

  • बिना बिजली का कनेक्शन लिए पूजा करने वाली पूजा समितियों के खिलाफ होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

छठ पूजा को लेकर नगर परिषद ने शुक्रवार को बक्सर के सभी गंगा घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान नप ने खतरनाक घाटों को भी चिन्हित किया। नगर परिषद के चेयरमैन माया देवी ने एक टीम बनाकर सभी घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने नगर परिषद कर्मियों को कई दिशा-निर्देश भी दिए।

चेयरमैन माया देवी ने बताया कि कोरोना काल में हो रहे महापर्व छठ को लेकर घाटों पर भीड़ को किस तरह से नियंत्रण किया जाएगा। इसको भी लेकर निरीक्षण के दौरान चर्चा की गई। उन्होंने बताया कि कई घाट को डेंजर घाट चिन्हित किया गया है। उस घाट पर नप द्वारा कार्य कर उसको पूजा करने योग्य बनाया जाएगा।

उप चेयरमैन इंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि घाटों पर साफ सफाई को विशेष रूप से करने की योजना बनाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना काल में हो रहे छठ पर विशेष निगरानी रखी जाएगी। हालांकि, अभी सरकार द्वारा कोई दिशा-निर्देश नहीं मिलने के कारण कार्य करने में असुविधा हो रही है। सरकार द्वारा मापदंड आने के बाद उस पर नाप द्वारा विशेष कार्य कर छठ व्रतियों के लिए घाटों को तैयार किया जाएगा। निरीक्षण में वार्ड पार्षदों के साथ कई नप कर्मी भी मौजूद रहे।
दिवाली और छठ महापर्व में निर्बाध होगी बिजली आपूर्ति, लापरवाही पर कार्रवाई
दिवाली और छठ महा पर्व में निर्बाध बिजली आपूर्ति किया जायेगा। वही बिना कनेक्शन लिए छठ घाटों पर बिजली जलाने वाले पूजा समितियों पर कार्रवाई कि जायगी। छठ महापर्व में भीड़ भाड़ के मध्य नजर किसी अनहोनी के रोकने के लिए कम्पनी के कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि अस्थाई बिजली के कनेक्शन ले जाने वाले अगर कोई दुर्घटना हुई तो पुजा समितियों के सदस्यों पर मुकदमा होगा और वे जेल भी जा सकते हैं।

सहायक अभियंता ने बताया कि प्रशासन की ओर से चिन्हित घाटों पर विभाग द्वारा बिजली की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाती है। लेकिन कई स्थानों पर पूजा समितियों द्वारा भी अवैध तरीके से बिजली के तार खिच लिया जाता है ।ऐसे में जब बिजली आपूर्ति में खराबी आ जाती है या दुर्घटना जैसी कोई अनहोनी हो जाती है तो इसका कोई जिम्मेवार नहीं होता है। इस लिए कम्पनी ने यह निर्णय लिया है कि पूजा समितियों से आवेदन लिया जाये।

