हाथापाई:किसान सत्याग्रह में आये प्रदेश प्रभारी के सामने ही कांग्रेस विधायक और युवा जिलाध्यक्ष में हाथापाई

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
  • पर्चा के बारे में पता नहीं, विधायक के विरोध का सवाल ही नहीं : जिलाध्यक्ष

जिला कांग्रेस कमिटी के भीतर की लड़ाई अब फर्श पर आ गयी है। मंगलवार को बिहार प्रभारी और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के सामने ही कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता कई खेमों में बंटे नजर आए। कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष व यूथ कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को अविलंब निलंबित करने की मांग करते हुए विधायक ने मीटिंग में जाने से इनकार कर दिया। वहीं कुछ कार्यकर्ताओं ने जिलाध्यक्ष के विरुद्ध पर्चे भी फेंके।

जिसपर लिखा है कि ‘बाहरी भगाओ, बक्सर बचाओ’, बक्सर कांग्रेस में बाहरी जिलाध्यक्ष नहीं चलेगा। यह पूरी घटना मंगलवार की सुबह करीब 11 बजे की है। दरअसल कांग्रेस के बिहार प्रभारी भक्त गुरुचरण दास किसान सत्याग्रह यात्रा के तहत बिहार के सभी जिलों में भ्रमण पर बक्सर पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने जिले के गणमान्य नेताओं से जिला अतिथि गृह में मुलाकात की।

उनके साथ कांग्रेस के बिहार प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मदनमोहन झा व सीतामढ़ी के रीगा विधायक अमित टुन्ना भी थे। सबके सामने ही विधायक और युवा जिलाध्यक्ष के बीच भिड़ंत हो गयी। दोनों पक्ष के समर्थकों के बीच हाथापाई तक की नौबत आ गयी। मामला इतना तूल पकड़ लिया कि दोनों पक्ष एक दूसरे को देख लेने की धमकी देने लगे। विवाद शांत कराने के लिए प्रदेश प्रभारी को बीच में आना पड़ा।

असंसदीय भाषा में चिल्ला रहे थे युवा जिलाध्यक्ष
कांग्रेस के युवा जिलाध्यक्ष पंकज उपाध्याय के तेवर काफी तल्ख थे। वे विधायक को असंसदीय भाषा में चिल्लाते हुए संबोधित करते दिखे। इसका एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें पंकज के समर्थकों द्वारा देख लेने की धमकी भी दी जा रही है। झड़प की स्थिती बनी हुई थी। जबकि विधायक ने काफी संयम से काम लिया है।

पंकज का आरोप है कि विधायक ने उनका हाथ पकड़कर यह कहते हुए बाहर जाने को कहा कि आप जिला अतिथि गृह में आने के लिए अधिकृत नहीं हैं। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि विधायक नशे की हालत में थे। कहा कि सत्ता के मद में चूर हो गए हैं।
युवा जिलाध्यक्ष और जिलाध्यक्ष को निलंबित करने की मांग
विधायक का कहना है कि प्रदेश प्रभारी से उन्होंने जिलाध्यक्ष तथागत हर्षवर्धन और यूथ कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष पंकज उपाध्याय को पार्टी से निलंबित करने की मांग की है। क्योंकि जिलाध्यक्ष व युवा जिलाध्यक्ष ने चुनाव में उनका विरोध किया। उसके पूर्व झूठे अपहरण केस में फंसाया। शराब तस्करी का आरोपी बताकर दुष्प्रचार किया।

उसका साथ कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष तथागत हर्षवर्धन भी दे रहे थे। हमारे विरुद्ध चुनाव प्रचार कर पार्टी को क्षति पहुंचा रहे थे। जिलाध्यक्ष बाहरी हैं। वे बक्सर में कभी नहीं रहते हैं। संगठन के दायित्वों का पालन नहीं होने से पार्टी कमजोर हो रही है। जिले में कार्यकर्ताओ के बीच थू-थू हो रही है।
जिलाध्यक्ष ने कहा; हमने विधायक के साथ आठ-आठ मीटिंग की
जिलाध्यक्ष तथागत हर्षवर्धन ने कहा कि पार्टी के प्रभारी का कार्यक्रम निर्धारित था। सभी कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे। विधायक से विरोध की बात पर कहा कि हमने तो चुनाव में आठ संयुक्त सभाएं की। इसके अलावा गांव-गांव में घूमकर विधायक के लिए वोट मांगे। हमारी पार्टी ने चुनाव भी जीता। ऐसे में हमारे ऊपर बाहरी होने का आरोप लगाना गलत है। उन्होंने कहा कि पर्चा फेंके जाने की जानकारी उन्हें नहीं है।

