पहल:5 नवम्बर तक डमी एडमिट कार्ड में भूल सुधार कर लें 2021 के इंटर परीक्षार्थी

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
इंटर वार्षिक परीक्षा 2021 परीक्षा में छात्रों के एडमिट कार्ड में भूल सुधार के लिए महज दो दिन शेष रह गए हैं। क्योंकि डमी एडमिट कार्ड को लेकर बिहार बोर्ड की वेबसाइट जारी कर दिया गया है।बिहार बोर्ड से जारी निर्देश में कहा गया है कि सभी प्लस टू स्तर के मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालय कॉलेज के प्रधान इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा 2021 में शामिल होने वाले छात्र छात्राओं के अभिभावक , डीपीओ माध्यमिक शिक्षा और डीईओ को सूचित कर दिया है कि इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा 2021 होने के लिए ऑनलाइन बारे में सूचीकरण एवं परीक्षा आवेदन के आधार पर छात्र-छात्राओं का एडमिट कार्ड की वेबसाइट पर 30 अक्टूबर से 5 नवंबर तक 20 सुधार के लिए अपलोड रहेगा।

जहाँ शिक्षण संस्थान अपने यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड के माध्यम से समिति के वेबसाइट पर लॉगिन कर डमी एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड उसे अपने स्कूल, कॉलेज के सभी छात्र छात्राओं को डमी रूप से उपलब्ध कराएंगे। डमी एडमिट कार्ड में सभी विवरण का मिलान करते हुए किसी भी प्रकार की त्रुटि होने पर 30 अक्टूबर से 5 नवंबर तक सुधार के लिए छात्रों को निर्देशित करेंगे। डीईओ देवेश चौधरी ने बताया कि छात्रों के मोबाइल और ईमेल आईडी पर डमी एडमिट कार्ड में करेक्शन के लिए सूचना दी जा चुकी है। इसको लेकर सभी स्कूल हेडमास्टरों को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है कि जिन छात्रों के डमी एडमिट कार्ड में कनेक्शन है उसे समय रहते ठीक करें।

स्कूल कोड से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं प्रवेश पत्र
इंटर परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले सभी छात्र छात्राओं के रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर एवं ईमेल आईडी पर डमी एडमिट कार्ड जारी करने एवं सुधार के लिए मैसेज भेजा जा रहा है। निर्धारित समय अवधि में सभी छात्र छात्रा स्वयं भी समिति के बेवसाइट पर डमी एडमिट कार्ड के लिंक पर क्लिक करने के बाद खुले पेज पर अपना जन्म तिथि रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर एवं प्लस टू विद्यालय कॉलेज कोड डालकर अपनी एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। डमी एडमिट कार्ड में यदि किसी के नाम, पिता के नाम और माता का नाम और लिंग, विषय आदि में सुधार करा सकता है।

