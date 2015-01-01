पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:सख्त सुरक्षा के बीच हुई मतगणना, हर किसी को जांच घेरे से होकर ही मिला हॉल में प्रवेश

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
  • मतगणना को लेकर पूरे बाजार में चाक-चौबंध रही सुरक्षा, हर चौक-चौराहों पर जीत हार के चर्चे, सड़क पर हीं सरकार बनाते रहे समर्थक

मतगणना कार्य को लेकर सुबह से ही बाजार समिति रोड में पदाधिकारियों समेत विभिन्न दलों के समर्थकों की चहल कदमी से चहल पहल का नजारा दिखने लगा। अंबेडकर चौक पर बने ड्रॉप गेट प्रशासनिक चौकसी में बाजार समिति की ओर जाने वाले हर किसी का जांच किया जा रहा था। वैसे लोगों को ही जाने दिया जा रहा था जिनके पास प्रवेश पत्र उपलब्ध था। इसके साथ ही यहां से निकलने वाले लोगों को पैदल ही चल कर बाजार समिति के मुख्य गेट पर पहुंचना पड़ा जहां उन्हें कई सुरक्षा घेरे से होकर अंदर प्रवेश करने को मिला।

चुनाव अभिकर्ताओं के जाने के लिए अलग से रास्ते बने थे जहां उनकी जांच के बाद अंदर प्रवेश कराया जा रहा था। वही गेट से अफसरों व कर्मियों का भी मेटल डिटेक्टर से चेक किया जाता रहा। इस तरह मतगणना कार्य में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम अमन समीर व एसपी नीरज कुमार सिंह खुद मॉनिटरिंग करते हुए व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त कराने में जुटे रहे। इसके साथ ही शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में मतगणना कराने को लेकर मतगणना हॉल तक की निगरानी की जाती रही। वही इस रोड में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा।

मीडिया सेल से अपडेट होता रहा मैसेज
मतगणना के परिणाम को पूरी पारदर्शिता के साथ फ़्लैश करने के लिए मीडिया सेल में टीवी लगाए गए थे इसके साथ ही डिस्प्ले पर राउंड वाइज राउंड काउंटिंग की रिपोर्ट अपडेट किया जाता रहा। इसके लिए जिला सूचना जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी कन्हैया कुमार के नेतृत्व में कर्मी अमित कुमार आदि काउंटिंग की रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करते रहे। जिससे मीडिया कर्मियों को भी मैसेज करने में सुविधा मिलते रही।

सजग रहें इलेक्शन एजेंट : मतगणना कार्य को लेकर विभिन्न दलों के इलेक्शन एजेंट पूरी तरह से सजग रहें। मतगणना हॉल में 8 बजे से शुरू हुए काउंटिंग पर पूरी तत्परता से नजरें लगाए थे। जहां वे प्रत्येक राउंड के मतगणना की बारीकियों से जानकारी लेते रहे।

मतगणना केंद्र के पास टीवी से पूरे दिन चिपके रहे महागठबंधन के कई समर्थक

मतगणना केंद्र पर नहीं पहुंच पाने वाले महागठबंधन के सैकड़ों समर्थक पूरे दिन टीवी से चिपके रहे। बाजार समिति रोड स्थित एक मकान में महागठबंधन के समर्थक अपने नेता की जीत की खबर को सुनने और देखने के लिए पूरी तरह से बेताब रहे। वही बक्सर के चारों विधानसभा क्षेत्र से लेकर बिहार के सभी जगहों की रिपोर्ट को देखने में जुटे रहे। इस दौरान कई कार्यकर्ता टीवी पर आने वाले रिपोर्ट के आधार पर गुणा गणित कर राज्य में सरकार तक बनाने की चर्चा करने लगे की किसकी सरकार बनेगी। हालांकि इस दौरान वहां ज्यादातर डुमरांव विधानसभा क्षेत्र के महागठबंधन के ही समर्थक रहे जो टीवी के माध्यम से काउंटिंग की रिपोर्ट पर नजर लगाए हुए थे। सुबह 8 बजे से लेकर देर शाम तक टीवी से चिपके रहे समर्थकों को मिले रुझान के बाद उत्साहित मूड में अंबेडकर चौक के बाहर आ गए। जहां से अपने नजदीकियों को सूचना आदान-प्रदान करने में जुट गए।

चार जोन में बांटकर दिनभर पुलिस करती रही गश्ती

बक्सर | मतगणना को लेकर पूरे शहर को चार जोनों में बांटकर गश्ती की गई। मतगणना के दौरान विधि व्यवस्था को देखते हुए एसपी ने शहर को चार जनों ने बांट कर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पुख्ता कर दी थी। इस दौरान शहर में मटरगश्ती करने वालों पर भी पुलिस ने नजर बनाई हुई थी। मतगणना को देखते हुए दोपहर के बाद है लोग सड़कों पर आना शुरू किया। लेकिन, पुलिस के दबिश के कारण लोग खुलेआम नहीं सड़क पर आए। वहीं अगर बात की जाए तो चार जनों होने के कारण सेक्टर सुपर सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट की भी प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई थी।मतगणना को देखते हुए जिले के एसपी नीरज कुमार सिंह ने गश्ती की खुद कमान संभाले रखा। नीरज कुमार सिंह ने शहर में विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर सड़कों पर उतरे और अपने मातहतों को कई करा दिशा निर्देश भी दी है।

